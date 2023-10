AUBURN | There's been a shakeup on Auburn's coaching staff going into Saturday night's game against No. 13 Ole Miss.

Cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff has temporarily stepped away from his position to deal with personal matters, an Auburn official confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

Safeties coach Zac Etheridge will be in charge of the entire secondary for the game against the Rebels with defensive back analyst Jeremiah Wilson taking on a bigger role.

Special teams coach Tanner Burns has been temporarily elevated into an on-field coaching position, which will allow him to recruit off-campus.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.