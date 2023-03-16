AUBURN | Wesley McGriff never really left Auburn in 2020. Now, that he’s officially back, he plans to keep it that way. “Oh, I'm never leaving,” said the Tigers’ secondary coach. “I mean, I just went to coach somewhere else, but I never left Auburn. We kept the house here, and this is home. “Now, did I ever think that I would come back here to coach? I was hopeful for that, but, man — when you have an opportunity to come to a place like Auburn, you get that phone call, it's a very short conversation. Look at the town, the location, the league.”

McGriff gives Auburn an experienced and talented football coach. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

McGriff was hired by first-year coach Hugh Freeze in December. It’s his third stint at Auburn. He worked as a secondary coach under Gus Malzahn in 2016 before being hired as Ole Miss defensive coordinator in 2017. He returned under Malzahn in 2019-20 before spending the next two seasons at Florida and Louisville. “You know, the big thing is that I didn't have to get settled back in. I walked right back into my home. It's good to be back home,” said McGriff. “In this profession, you move a lot. But it's been one transition where I didn't have to make a lot of adjustments. You know where everything is when you walk back into your house, and it's a blessing.” There’s only one thing about Auburn that McGriff doesn’t like, sort of… “It's hard to find bad food. Your weight just goes,” he joked. “The people are phenomenal, man. We love this place. It's hard to say no, and it's one of those places that you dream of coaching. To have the opportunity to do it three times — man, don't wake me up.”