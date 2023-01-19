The junior point guard continued that streak Wednesday leading the 16th-ranked Tigers to a 67-49 road win at LSU.

But if there’s been a constant, a guy that’s been playing at a high level for the past two weeks it’s Wendell Green.

One of the hallmarks of Auburn’s four-game SEC winning streak has been different players stepping up each night.

“I just think his tempo is really good. He's in control of the game,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He's running when it's time to run. He's not, again, we're not going too fast, putting guys in bad positions, and trusting our stuff.”

Green finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and no turnovers in 29 minutes.

“It's big,” said Green of his first game without committing a turnover since Winthrop Nov. 15. “You know, I'm the point guard, and we're on the road. I've got to lead the team with that. That's the biggest thing I'm proud of with myself tonight. Hopefully, I can keep that going.”

Green has averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 turnovers in the last four games.

Auburn, which improved to 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference, plays at South Carolina (8-10, 1-4 SEC) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

“We've just got to keep playing together, playing the right way and just finding ways to win,” said Green. “One game at a time. Everybody's coming together, and that's good for us right now.”