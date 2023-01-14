AUBURN | Auburn went 4:38 without a field goal before Wendell Green took over. The junior guard hit a 3-pointer, got a steal and a layup and added six more free throws as the 21st-ranked Tigers held on for a 69-63 win over Mississippi State Saturday night. "It was a big shot. It was what we wanted," said AU coach Bruce Pearl of Green's 3-pointer. "And then come down to the other end and Wendell makes a great defensive play and all of a sudden, now the game is ours. Making plays on both ends of the floor is what you’ve got to do to win."

Green took over for the Tigers down the stretch. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Auburn improves to 14-3 overall and 4-1 in the SEC with its 28th consecutive win at Neville Arena. Green scored 11 of his 17 points in the final 2:13 of the game. He added three assists and four steals. "I struggled offensively throughout the game, but got it going, like you said, the last two-and-a-half minutes, and we ended up winning. And that was my goal," said Green. Jaylin Williams led AU with 21 points before fouling out with 4:52 left. The senior added seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. "I didn't have the best offensive night. Our other leading scorer, Johni Broome, didn't have the best offensive night," said Green. "Somebody stepping up, and he can do it every night. So just telling him to continue today and you can carry us every night for all I care."