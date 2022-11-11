"It’s gonna be an electrifying game," Wedin said. "I think it will be a great environment for them to see for the first time since they haven’t seen any games in person."

The recent offensive line commit is bringing his whole family up for his official visit this weekend. It will be the first Auburn game-day experience for his mother and sisters, and Wedin couldn't be more pumped about it.

Wedin committed to Auburn Oct. 14, just a few days after de-committing from Michigan State. A lot has happened since then around Auburn.

For one, Auburn fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin. Several members of Harsin's staff were also let go and Carnell Williams took over as the interim head coach. Even through all of this, it didn't change Wedin's stance.

"At the end of the day I want to play for Auburn," Wedin said. "I saw this situation possibly happening and I was prepared for it, and I was okay with it. I wanted to play for Coach Harsin, he’s a great coach and I truly liked his demeanor and how he carried himself, but at the end of the day I committed to Auburn and not a coach."

Williams reached out to Wedin last week and ensured the lineman that he was still a priority at Auburn, even with the coaching change. The way Williams conducted himself impressed Wedin, especially after the Mississippi State game on social media.

"When I’m watching Coach Cadillac, just seeing him speak, he’s a true Auburn man," Wedin said. "He loves Auburn and he’s gonna give his all for Auburn. Knowing that your coach is going to be fighting just as hard as the players are in the game is something I think you should be very proud of, and I always love seeing that from Coach Cadillac."