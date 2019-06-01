Phillip Webb heard nothing new at Big Cat Weekend Saturday.

That's not surprising.

The four-star linebacker/end hybrid from Buford, Ga., said he's visited campus "more times than I can count" and already has a sharp understanding of what the Tigers have to offer. So why does he keep visiting?

"I really like Coach (Travis Williams) and the family feel I always get at Auburn," Webb said Saturday afternoon. "They have a good tradition here. They've been talking with me for a long time and I've enjoyed getting to know these coaches and the program here. I like it here."

Webb seems like an ideal fit for the Buck position in Kevin Steele's defense — a player who can serve as a stand-up linebacker on first and second down, then put a hand in the dirt and provide pass rush on third down. His versatility and length (Webb stands 6-foot-4) makes Webb one of the most coveted defenders around.

He'll soon be entering his senior season at Lanier High. He'd prefer to commit before then, but Webb said Saturday that may miss that deadline due to his desire to visit schools several times before making a decision.

Webb said he's been talking most often with Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Florida during the past few months. He declined Saturday to name a leader, or even a top group of schools, but said Auburn "for sure" will be in that group once it's formulated.

"Coach T-Will is one of the best coaches I've talked to as far as the way he explains things and just his personality," Webb said. "He's intense. I really like that about him. I want to play for someone like that."