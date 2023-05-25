“We have to stay in the moment,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I had a charge with this team that I wanted to win the SEC Tournament. It’s okay to fail at things.

Playing well after midnight the previous two nights, No. 13 Auburn was eliminated from the SEC Tournament in a 7-4 loss to Alabama Thursday afternoon at the Hoover Met.

“It's just about getting put back together and go try for what's next. What's really neat at the end of the day, what matters the most is there's still opportunity in baseball for this ball club and that's what we'll focus on.”

The Tigers, which fall to 34-21-1 overall, will await to see if they’ve earned an NCAA Regional host bid for a second consecutive season when they’re announced Sunday night.

AU starter Konner Copeland (4-2) took the loss allowing four runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings and Tanner Bauman allowed three runs on four hits in 1.2 innings.

Will Cannon closed out the game with 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits.

The Tigers scored a run in the second on an RBI single by Brody Wortham, who started for the first time since March 21. Wortham had two of AU's seven hits.

Bryson Ware led off the sixth with a solo home run to right-center, his 24th of the season, which surpassed Hunter Morris’ single-season record of 23 set in 2010.

Ike Irish doubled in the sixth, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Cole Foster had an RBI single in the ninth.

“We didn't get much sleep last night, you know, I don't wanna make any excuses or anything,” said Ware. “Alabama came out and they competed their butts off and they won it fair and square. That’s on us. We need to be tougher, which is one thing we've kind of prided ourselves on as a team this whole year. Today we weren’t. We weren't there mentally, we weren't there physically. We just gotta be better.”

Carter Wright started at catcher for only the second time since April 7, but was replaced by Nate LaRue in the fifth. Justin Kirby substituted for Bobby Peirce in right field in the sixth. Peirce banged up his shoulder in a slide at the plate against Missouri Tuesday night.

Thompson plans to give his team a couple of days off, which will include a trip to Lake Martin.

"We've done it for the last two world series trips," he said. "I've already got the ice cream boat, stuff like that showing up at the dock. So we'll do that to show great care and try to reconnect and try to sharpen some baseball stuff to get their minds back right."

The 16 national seeds and Regional hosts will be announced Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. CT on social media and the ESPN scroll. The full 64-team field will be announced during the Selection Show Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.