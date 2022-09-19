Although Auburn lost its game this past weekend, several of its 2023 commits helped lead their high school teams to victory last week. Here's how several of the future Tigers did in their respective games.

Ashley Williams Jr. recorded multiple sacks in his game last week. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Williams has been the backfield a good bit this season and made multiple appearances in it again last Friday. The edge rusher recorded 2.5 sacks and four tackles in Zachary's 24-20 loss to St. Augustine. Season stats unavailable.

Jacorious "JC" Hart, 2023 ATH (Loachapoka) It had been nearly a decade since Loachapoka had defeated Notasulga in the two schools' rivalry, "The Battle of Highway 14." That changed dramatically last Friday, when Hart and the Indians walloped the Blue Devils 50-14. Hart touched the ball just twice on offense, but it went as well as it could when he did. Two receptions, two touchdowns — for 94 yards receiving. On defense, he recorded a tackle and an interception. Oh, and he had a 46-yard punt return.

JC Hart Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Tackles Interceptions 19 401 5 16 2

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) Cobb continues his insane senior campaign, putting up unbelievable numbers week-in and week-out. Friday was no different, as the No. 1 running back in Alabama carried the ball 10 times for 179 yards rushing and two touchdowns. It helped the Knights win big, 62-0, over Geneva.

Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 68 849 15 9 174 4

Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley) Chipley continues to dominate on the football field, with a lot of help from Sorey, but that also means he only played in the first half again. Sorey had four receptions for 79 yards receiving and two touchdowns in one half of Chipley's 40-0 rout of Vernon.

Daquayvious Sorey Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing 20 404 6 4 68

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn) Joiner went another week without allowing a sack, while recording six knockdowns in Auburn's 58-7 win over Lee.

Bradyn Joiner Season Stats Sacks Allowed Knockdowns Sacks (Defense) 0 35 1.5

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes) Love didn't show up on the stat sheet much last week, but sometimes it's because it's smarter to use the side of the field that Love is not on if you're an opposing offense. However, he did score a two-point conversion in Langston Hughes' 65-0 shutout over New Manchester