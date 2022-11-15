Some seasons have come to a close for some of Auburn's commits, while others are still alive in hopes of a state title. A pair of offensive skill players had sizable contributions to their teams' success last week. Let's take a look at those performances and more, in this week's edition of Weagle Watch.

Adam Hopkins had two touchdown receptions last week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Adam Hopkins, 2023 WR (Thomas County Central) Hopkins reeled in just three receptions against Evans High in the first round of the Georgia State Playoffs last week, but reached triple digits in yards receiving and scored twice. He finished with 107 yards and two touchdowns, as the Yellow Jackets took care of business in a dominant 49-10 victory. Season stats unavailable.

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) There was no slowing down Cobb against Jacksonville last week, although it's hard to slow him down regardless. The No. 1 running back in the state put up video game numbers in Montgomery Catholic's 44-27 win, rushing for 302 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 18 carries.



Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 139 1,769 21 16 377 5

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes) Langston Hughes is still unbeaten, and last week wasn't close. The Panthers defeated River Ridge 49-6, as Love recorded five tackles on defense and a 16-yard reception on offense.

Terrance Love Season Stats Tackles Pass Deflections Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 41 2 8 188 3

Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DT (Frederick Douglass) Harkless has turned out some of his best performances in recent weeks, coming up with another big outing last week. He had five tackles and half of a tackle for loss in a 33-6 whopping of Covington Catholic.

Jamarrion Harkless Season Stats Tackles TFL Sacks FR 22 6.5 2 1

Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 DE (Zachary) Williams notched four tackles in Zachary's 42-7 win over St. Amant last week, as he edges closer to 50 tackles on the season.

Ashley Williams Jr. Season Stats Tackles TFL Sacks Pass Deflections Forced Fumbles 49 9 11 2 1