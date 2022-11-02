Weagle Watch
The Bryan Harsin era is over. He leaves behind a 2023 class down to 10 recruits following his firing, along with two commits in the 2024 class.
Even with all the news surrounding the Auburn program, the commits still played football last week. Here's how some of them did in their games.
Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes)
Facing a South Paulding offense led by Kansas commit Kasen Weisman, the Langston Hughes defense held the Spartans to just 14 points. Love had four tackles in the 68-14 road win.
Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley)
Once again, Sorey has played a massive role for Chipley, scoring three of its four touchdowns in the Tigers' 28-12 win. He reeled in seven catches for 146 yards receiving with three touchdowns.
Sorey also made two tackles.
Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 DE (Zachary)
Zachary won big, 62-12, in its road contest against Liberty Magnet. The edge rusher Williams had three tackles and half a sack in the win.
Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DL (Frederick Douglass)
It was one of the season's best nights for Harkless, who recorded six tackles in Frederick Douglass' 37-6 win over Boyle County.
Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn)
Auburn finished its regular season 9-1 with a dominant 63-0 shutout victory over Smiths Station to cap it off. Joiner allowed zero sacks and have five knockdowns in the game, as he completes a 10-game season without allowing a sack.
Clay Wedin, 2023 OL (Carrollwood Day)
Similar to Joiner, Wedin also went without allowing a sack this season, as Carrollwood Day wrapped up its regular season with a 21-3 win over Cambridge Christian. The Patriots will have several weeks off before their first playoff game.
No Stats: 2023 WR Adam Hopkins, 2023 DE Wilky Denaud, 2024 QB Adrian Posse.
Bye Week: 2023 RB Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 CB JC Hart, 2024 CB A'Mon Lane.