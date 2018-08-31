AUBURN — At the beginning of every Tuesday game-week press conference, Gus Malzahn begins with his signature "OK, all right" and a brief scouting report.

The Auburn coach highlights what he believes to be the main challenges against the upcoming opponent. In Washington's case, Malzahn repeated much of what has been said about the Huskies throughout the nine-month offseason.

• The top-10 defense from a season ago, especially that secondary, is still really good and returns nine starters.

• Jake Browning is "one of the most veteran guys in the country" and leads an offense that returns eight starters.

• The most important of those returning starters: Myles Gaskin, who has three-straight 1,000-yard seasons with a chance to break Washington's all-time rushing record.

Those are the three main takeaways from Malzahn. But those have been the primary talking points for all other Auburn players and coaches this offseason as they prepared for the top-10 matchup against the Huskies.

On the defensive side of the ball, Washington's threat is simple. The Huskies secondary only allowed 10 passing touchdowns in the 2017 season, tied for second best in FBS.

"They’ve got really good players. They’re long, they’re athletic, they can run. Obviously, scheme-wise they do a great job as well. But I think at the end of the day it’s about those players," offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said earlier this summer. "They play really fast and they’re competitive. They contest every throw. I think that’s a testament to putting them in the right position and guys being really talented."