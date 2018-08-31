Washington's one-two offensive punch, secondary will be tough
AUBURN — At the beginning of every Tuesday game-week press conference, Gus Malzahn begins with his signature "OK, all right" and a brief scouting report.
The Auburn coach highlights what he believes to be the main challenges against the upcoming opponent. In Washington's case, Malzahn repeated much of what has been said about the Huskies throughout the nine-month offseason.
• The top-10 defense from a season ago, especially that secondary, is still really good and returns nine starters.
• Jake Browning is "one of the most veteran guys in the country" and leads an offense that returns eight starters.
• The most important of those returning starters: Myles Gaskin, who has three-straight 1,000-yard seasons with a chance to break Washington's all-time rushing record.
Those are the three main takeaways from Malzahn. But those have been the primary talking points for all other Auburn players and coaches this offseason as they prepared for the top-10 matchup against the Huskies.
On the defensive side of the ball, Washington's threat is simple. The Huskies secondary only allowed 10 passing touchdowns in the 2017 season, tied for second best in FBS.
"They’ve got really good players. They’re long, they’re athletic, they can run. Obviously, scheme-wise they do a great job as well. But I think at the end of the day it’s about those players," offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said earlier this summer. "They play really fast and they’re competitive. They contest every throw. I think that’s a testament to putting them in the right position and guys being really talented."
Offensively, it's a one-two punch of Browning and Gaskin who have been the offensive centerpieces since the College Football Playoff run two seasons ago.
A three-year starter, Browning made a name for himself in 2016 during that playoff run, which earned him sixth place in Heisman voting. In 2017, he completed 68 percent of his passes with a 19-to-5 touchdown-interception ratio.
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who spent some time with Browning at Manning Passing Academy last summer, knows the challenge he presents to the Tigers' defense.
"I didn’t really know him through high school or anything like that, and then this last summer at the Manning Passing Academy, I got the opportunity to meet him. Jake is a super good dude. I would hang out with him every single day if we went to the same school," Stidham said. "Super talented, obviously. His resume kind of speaks for itself, three-year starter going into his last year. He’s a great football player. So I’m really looking forward to seeing him play Week 1. Hopefully not too good, but I’ll be rooting for him for the rest of the year."
Gaskin has a lot of Kam Martin in him, at least in stature.
The three-year starter stands 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds, and his per-carry numbers pop. The difference between Gaskin and Martin: he has the sample size to back it up. In each of the last three seasons, Gaskin has had at least 220 carries with per-carry averages of 5.7, 5.8 and 6.2.
His quick-cut ability terrorizes opposing Pac-12 defenses.
Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis knows better than to think it'll be any different against an SEC defense.
"On paper, you think he’s more of a speed guy. He has speed, but Washington runs a lot of power. He can hit downhill. But make no mistake about it: If you give him the edge, he’s going to take it," Davis said. "They do a lot of shifting and stuff like that to get guys out of their gaps pre-snap, but we’re kind of working on that to make sure we stay in our gaps because what they do well is when you fit wrong, he’s a good enough running back to find that hole. He’s going to hit it, and if he gets to that second level, good luck. We got to try to keep everything in front of us, and hopefully we can do that."