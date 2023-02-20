AUBURN | The hot corner that is third base is no place for the weak. The ball can reach you before you can blink, and the position is one of the hardest on the diamond.

So, with Bryson Ware making the transition to third from the outfield with the departure of Blake Rambusch following last season, it would be easy to have a tough time early on. While the 6-foot-2 senior did make two errors in the season-opening series, his defense still drew praise from his head coach.

“He made a ton more plays, and he made some way above average plays,” Butch Thompson said of Ware.