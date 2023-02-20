Ware starts out hot
AUBURN | The hot corner that is third base is no place for the weak. The ball can reach you before you can blink, and the position is one of the hardest on the diamond.
So, with Bryson Ware making the transition to third from the outfield with the departure of Blake Rambusch following last season, it would be easy to have a tough time early on. While the 6-foot-2 senior did make two errors in the season-opening series, his defense still drew praise from his head coach.
“He made a ton more plays, and he made some way above average plays,” Butch Thompson said of Ware.
Ware also switched to second base late in Sunday’s loss to Indiana, showing his versatility, something needed at times in certain situations. But it was at the plate where he made the most significant difference for Auburn as the Tigers took 2-of-3 from the Hoosiers. Ware finished the weekend 7-of-12 from the plate with three doubles and two RBIs while recording multiple hits in all three games, including going 3-of-4 on Sunday.
That’s an improvement so far after slashing at a .234/.336/.394 rate last season in 21 games. His three two-baggers are almost halfway to his total for the 2022 season. Ware also came through in the clutch early on, providing a game-tying RBI after Auburn had fallen behind in Game 1.
“I, again, like how he acted, how he moved his body through space,” Thompson said of his approach at the plate.