It was Ware's third dinger of the series (sixth overall) and his second in the clutch. He came to the plate 0-for-3 on the day but saved his best for the last.

That's when the Tigers' bats woke up. A two-out double by Justin Kirby and a walk to Ike Irish was capped by a three-run homer by Bryson Ware over the left-field wall to give Auburn a 4-3 lead.

AUBURN | Lipscomb starting pitcher Braydon Tucker shut Auburn's bats down for seven innings. It looked like reliever Noah Thompson might do the same in relief, getting two quick outs in the bottom of the eighth as the Bisons led 3-1.

"I kind of had a rough day at the plate leading up to that," the third baseman said. "I knew this guy threw his changeup a lot. I wouldn't say I was sitting changeup, but I kind of had it in the back of my mind that he was probably gonna throw it, and he just hung it and saw it pretty well and got it."

John Armstrong took care of the rest as Auburn swept the weekend series in dramatic fashion. The lefty made sure to let everyone know he was the man to close out the game.

"It was really not an option for them to take me out right there," Armstrong said. "I wanted that more than anything right there. That was really special with the guys, and it was a moment for sure. I wanted to finish that really bad."

The Bisons struck first in the top of the 3rd as Caleb Ketchup struck a 0-2 fastball from Zach Crotchfelt over the left-field wall for a two-run dinger. The home run came one pitch after a review at first to see if Nate Larue had picked Kyle Hetherington off. Officially ruled out, the call was overturned.

Auburn had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the 5th as Chris Stanfield led off with a walk, advancing to second on a Cam Hill single. The two moved up bases on a wild pitch. A Nate LaRue fly ball to center plated Stanfield to make it 2-1, with Hill moving to third.

Caden Green hit a hard grounder to shortstop, and Hill decided to try and score and was thrown out at home. Kason Howell flew out to end the frame.

After downing the Bisons in order in the fifth, Hayden Murphy seemed on his way to doing the same in the sixth, retiring the first two batters. Three straight two-out singles gave Lipscomb a 3-1 cushion. Parker Carlson came in in relief and got the Tigers out of a bases-loaded jam.

"I wanted to play a game like this," Butch Thompson said. "Don't get me wrong, I don't want our offense to slow down, but we desired a game like this where two freshmen could get you almost six innings. They hung in there, and it wasn't perfect, and with two strikes, it's got to get better, but they're going to get better off something like that. Zach Crotchfelt and Murphy, two freshmen that are absolutely going to be good pitchers for us and be huge for our deal."

Armstrong (4-0) earned the victory, throwing three shutout innings in relief. Thompson took the loss for the Bisons. Auburn (9-1-1) return to Plainsman Park to host UAB on Tuesday.