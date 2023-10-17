We're back with another loaded War Eagle Watch. Each week, we take a look at how Auburn commits performed in their games from the previous week, highlighting one commit's performance to be awarded the Big Cat of the Week. In this edition, it goes to running back J'Marion Burnette after his first half performance against Slocomb. Let's get into the details.

J'Marion Burnette scored three touchdowns last week. (Rivals.com)

J'Marion Burnette, 2024 RB (Andalusia, Ala.) Andalusia had no issues with Slocomb last week, defeating the Red Tops 42-6 while carrying a 35-0 lead into halftime. Burnette only played in the first half, but torched Slocomb's defense on six carries. He finished the day with 167 yards rushing and had three touchdowns on carries of 55, 42 and 34 yards. Complete season stats unavailable.

Walker White, 2024 QB (Little Rock, Ark. — Little Rock Christian) Since Little Rock Christian suffered its only loss in early September, White had been pretty good about not turning the ball, but struggled last week. After having one pass intercepted in the previous four games, Siloam Springs picked him off twice in Little Rock Christian's 56-0 win. He finished the day 9-for-16 for 111 yards and two passing touchdowns with 50 yards rushing on six carries.

Walker White Season Stats Comp/Att Yards Passing Passing TDs Interceptions Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 96/173 1,440 20 5 211 4

Martavious Collins, 2024 TE (South Pittsburg, Tenn.) South Pittsburg kept its undefeated season alive with ease last week after a 41-14 win over Chattanooga Prep. Collins recorded two catches on offense, totaling 85 yards and a touchdown. He also added several tackles on defense, as the Pirates advanced to 8-0. Complete season stats unavailable.

Perry Thompson, 2024 WR (Foley, Ala.) The end zone is becoming a regular trip for Thompson, who has now recorded a receiving touchdown in four straight games following Foley's 35-22 win over Bryant. In the victory, Thompson had six receptions for 94 yards and a receiving touchdown, while also adding 13 yards rushing on four carries.

Perry Thompson Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 39 561 5 18 96 1

Malcolm Simmons, 2024 WR (Alexander City, Ala. — Benjamin Russell) Last week was a big week for Simmons, but he topped it this week with another huge performance in a 41-14 win over Pelham. Simmons had a hat trick of touchdowns, scoring a touchdown in three different ways. He had one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown and returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown. He finished with seven receptions and 115 yards, his third straight game reaching triple digits in receiving yardage.

Malcolm Simmons Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 40 571 5 14 128 3

Bryce Cain, 2024 WR (Mobile, Ala. — Baker) Baker faced a tough test in traveling to unbeaten Mary G. Montgomery last week, and though the Hornets were unable to pull off the upset, Cain still turned in a solid game. He had five receptions for 83 yards receiving and scored one of Baker's two touchdowns, as the Hornets fell 35-14.

Bryce Cain Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 34 812 13

Malik Blocton, 2024 DE (Pike Road, Ala.) Pike Road extended its win streak to five games last week with a 63-27 road win over Russell County, where Blocton tallied eight tackles and a tackle for loss in the victory.

Malik Blocton Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumbles Recovered 62 9 3 2

Demarcus Riddick, 2024 OLB (Clanton, Ala. — Chilton County) Chilton County lost to Homewood 34-13, but Riddick still had a big game. The four-star linebacker who plays a little bit of offense for the Tigers had two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Riddick reached double figures in tackles with 11.

Demarcus Riddick Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions Car/Yds/TDs Rec/Yds/TDs 74 7 1 1 7/31/0 4/111/1

Joseph Phillips, 2024 OLB (Tuskegee, Ala. — Booker T. Washington) Whenever Phillips is on the field, he's always a threat to come up big — regardless if he's on offense or defense. He filled up the stat sheet last week, in Booker T. Washington's 52-0 shutout over Montgomery Academy. Phillips had three carries for 60 yards, a rushing touchdown and one reception for four yards on offense. Phillips recorded 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and recovered a fumble on defense.

Joseph Phillips Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumble Recoveries Car/Yds/TDs Rec/Yds/TDs 71 24 7 2 4/61/1 5/86/2

D'Angelo Barber, 2024 LB (Pinson, Ala. — Clay Chalkville) Clay Chalkville's game against Huffman wasn't much of a game. Barber only played one quarter and had one tackle, as the Cougars demolished Huffman 72-0.

D'Angelo Barber Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions 64 5 1 1

Jalyn Crawford, 2024 CB (Lilburn, Ga. — Parkview) It was a hard fought battle, but ultimately Parkview fell short against Archer last week, losing 28-27. Crawford had one rush for one yard, a six-yard kick return and a tackle.

Jalyn Crawford Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions Rec/Yds/TD 12 2.5 2 2/26/1

Kensley Faustin, 2024 S (Naples, Fla.) In Naples' 44-7 win over Lely, Faustin added another interception to his season total, returning it for 20 yards. He also tallied six tackles in the victory, as Naples advances to 7-1.

Kensley Faustin Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions Fumble Recoveries 32 3 3 1

Dimitry Nicolas, 2024 DT (Miami, Fla. — Norland) Norland stayed undefeated with a close call over Central, winning 29-26. He tallied two tackles in the victory.

Dimitry Nicolas Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 10 1 1

DeAndre Carter, 2024 OL (Santa Ana, Calif. — Mater Dei) Mater Dei's season is no longer perfect, after falling 28-0 to St. John Bosco last week. Carter had two pancake blocks in the loss. Complete season stats unavailable.

Malik Autry, 2025 DE (Opelika, Ala.) After falling last minute to Auburn last week, Opelika bounced back with a 42-14 win over a struggling Smiths Station team. Autry collected four tackles and had one tackle for loss in the victory. Complete season stats unavailable.

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 OLB (Highland Home, Ala.) Over the last three games, Highland Home's defense has been untouchable. The Flying Squadron held Barbour County scoreless for a third consecutive shutout, this time by a score of 39-0. Faulk didn't play much because of the lopsided score, but did have one reception for 45 yards on offense. Complete season stats unavailable.

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DT (Birmingham, Ala. — Parker) The latest addition to the War Eagle Watch report is four-star defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford. He plays for Parker, which is 7-1 this season after defeating Mountain Brook 13-10 on the road. Crawford had three carries for five yards rushing on offense and six tackles on defense.

Jourdin Crawford Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumble Recoveries Car/Yds/TDs 45 4 11 1 7/13/3