Welcome back to another edition of War Eagle Watch. In this series, we take a look each week at how most of Auburn's commits in the 2024 and 2025 classes performed in their high school games, highlighting on future Tiger in particular to be crowd the Big Cat of the Week. This week it goes to Benjamin Russell wide receiver Malcolm Simmons, who put together one of his better performances of the year in a 43-point win.

Malcolm Simmons (left) and Demarcus Riddick (right) played against each other last week. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Malcolm Simmons, 2024 WR (Alexander City, Ala. — Benjamin Russell) With wide receivers coach Marcus Davis in attendance, Simmons balled out against Chilton County in Benjamin Russell's 50-7 victory. He had two carries for a combined seven yards, but pushed one of them across the goal line for a touchdown. In the passing game, Simmons had nine receptions for 109 yards receiving and a touchdown. It was his second straight 100-yard performance. On special teams, Simmons had a 33-yard punt return, while also adding a punt of his own that went 34 yards.

Malcolm Simmons Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving ReceivingTDs 14 56 3 24 470 6

Demarcus Riddick, 2024 LB (Clanton, Ala. — Chilton County) It was a blowout loss to Benjamin Russell, sure, but Riddick still salvaged some numbers. He had seven tackles and one tackle for loss on defense, while also recording a 51-yard punt — one that the fellow commit Simmons returned for 33 yards.

Demarcus Riddick Season Stats Car/Yds Rec/Yds Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions 6/32 2/69 63 7 1 1

Walker White, 2024 QB (Little Rock, Ark. — Little Rock Christian) Little Rock Christian dominated Mountain Home with a 51-0 road win and White nearly had 300 yards passing. White went 18-for-28 with 299 yards passing and tossed three touchdowns. On the ground, he added 57 yards rushing and another rushing touchdown.

Table Name Comp/Att Yards Passing Passing TDs Interceptions Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 87/157 1,329 18 3 161 4

J'Marion Burnette, 2024 RB (Andalusia, Ala.) Finally back in the lineup after missing some time due to injury, Burnette wasted no time finding the end zone. He rushed five times for 76 yards and a touchdown, while also going 77 yards on his only reception, which also went for a touchdown. Andalusia remains undefeated with a 40-13 victory over Geneva. Complete season stats unavailable.

Perry Thompson, 2024 WR (Foley, Ala.) Following his breakout game a week prior against Saraland, Thompson turned in another highly productive outing in a 21-17 win over Fairhope. He had five receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown, the second consecutive game where he's reached triple digits in yardage while also scoring a touchdown.

Perry Thompson Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 33 466 4 13 65 1

Bryce Cain, 2024 WR (Mobile, Ala. — Baker) It's wild to think that Cain might have had a bit of an off week while still scoring two touchdowns. Although he failed to reach 100 yards receiving for just the second time this season, Cain still collected 75 yards receiving on five catches. He led Baker in receiving yardage in its 35-6 win over Bryant, while out gaining the rest of the receivers on his team combined.

Bryce Cain Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 29 729 12

Malik Blocton, 2024 DE (Pike Road, Ala.) Pike Road shut out Park Crossing 27-0 and Blocton was a big reason why. The 6-foot-3 defensive end tallied seven tackles and two tackles for loss in the victory. He also forced and recovered a fumble, his second recovery of the season.

Table Name Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Forced Fumbles Fumbles Recovered 51 8 3 1 2

Joseph Phillips, 2024 OLB (Tuskegee, Ala. — Booker T. Washington) Once again, Phillips was a menace in the backfield for Booker T. Washington, which is starting to find its footing amidst a three-game win streak. The latest victim was Bullock County, which the Golden Eagles blanked 22-0 behind a strong defensive performance by Phillips. He had 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and had a 55-yard scoop-n-score fumble recovery for a touchdown. Phillips also punched in a two-point conversion.

Joseph Phillips Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumble Recoveries Rec/Yds/TD 60 21 4 1 4/82/2

DeAndre Carter, 2024 OL (Santa Ana, Calif. — Mater Dei) For the second consecutive game, Mater Dei shut out its opponent and continued its undefeated season. In the 42-0 win over JSerra Catholic, Carter had three pancake blocks.

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 OLB (Highland Home, Ala.) In a battle of unbeaten teams, Highland Home demolished Luverne 60-0 and established itself as the team to beat in 2A. Faulk had 7.5 tackles in the win, as well as a pass breakup and fumble recovery as the Flying Squadron advanced to 7-0. Complete season stats unavailable.