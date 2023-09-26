We're at the midway point for several of Auburn's commits. As the seasons progress for those pledged to the Tigers in the 2024 and 2025 classes, we take a look at how most of them performed each week, with one commit being highlighted as the top performer. This edition's Big Cat of the Week is Jalyn Crawford, who had his best statistical game of the season in a big way.

Jalyn Crawford had two interceptions in his game Friday. (Rivals.com)

Jalyn Crawford, 2024 CB (Lilburn Ga. — Parkview) Even though Parkview lost its first game of the season to Mill Creek 30-20, Crawford had his best statistical game of the season. The 6-foot-1 cornerback recorded five tackles, one sack and had two interceptions. He also tallied one reception on offense, good for 19 yards.

Jalyn Crawford Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions Rec/Yds/TDs 9 2.5 2 2/26/1

Martavious Collins, 2024 TE (South Pittsburg, Tenn.) South Pittsburg's offensive style limits Collins' opportunities to make plays on offense, but that doesn't stop him from getting involved on defense. In his latest game, Collins had several tackles and forced two fumbles in a 62-0 shutout over North Jackson. Complete season stats unavailable.

Malcolm Simmons, 2024 WR (Alexander City, Ala. — Benjamin Russell) Simmons had two total touches in Benjamin Russell's 41-21 loss to Homewood last week, but he made both of them count. The four-star had a 73-yard rushing touchdown and a 17-yard receiving touchdown in the loss, as well as a 30-yard kickoff return.

Malcolm Simmons Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 10 230 4 4 20 2

Bryce Cain, 2024 WR (Mobile, Ala. — Baker) Big games are the normal for Cain, who once again turned in a triple-digit performance. Cain had six receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns as Baker kept its undefeated season alive with a 33-20 win over Daphne. Baker is 5-0 and Cain has recorded over 100 yards receiving in four out of five victories.

Bryce Cain Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDS 21 554 9

Malik Blocton, 2024 DE (Pike Road, Ala.) Since dropping the first two games of the season, Pike Road has been on a roll. The Patriots' latest victim was Eufala, where Blocton had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in the 48-31 victory.

Malik Blocton Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumble Recoveries 44 6 3 1

Demarcus Riddick, 2024 OLB (Clanton, Ala. — Chilton County) Chilton County got its second win of the year, a dominant 37-3 win over Calera. Riddick found the end zone in the game, with a pick six and six tackles in the victory.

Demarcus Riddick Season Stats Car/Yds Rec/Yds Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions 4/26 2/69 44 5 1 1

Joseph Phillips, 2024 OLB (Tuskegee, Ala. — Booker T. Washington) Phillips continues to put up impressive numbers for Booker T. Washington, most notably his tackles for loss total. In the most recent win, a 43-6 slaughtering of Slocomb, the 6-foot-3 outside linebacker had 11 tackles and four tackles for loss. Not only that, he recored a one-yard rush, a 20-yard reception and blocked a punt in the win.

Joseph Phillips Season Stats Rec/Yds/TDs Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 4/82/2 48 16 4

D'Angelo Barber, 2024 LB (Pinson, Ala. — Clay Chalkville) Leading all Auburn commits in tackles this season, Barber had another solid outing against Center Point, where Clay Chalkville came out on top 39-14. Barber had eight tackles and three tackles for loss.

D'Angelo Barber Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions 51 5 1 1

Jalewis Solomon, 2024 ATH (Ellaville, Ga. — Schley County) After getting a week off last week, Solomon shined in his return to play against Macon County, where Schley County was victorious 34-7. Solomon, who's received a lot of push from South Carolina and Florida State lately, had four receptions for 156 yards receiving and a touchdown. Defensively, the Rivals100 player had three tackles.

Jalewis Solomon Season Stats Car/Yds/TDs Rec/Yds/TDs Tackles Interceptions 1/2/1 24/516/6 7 1

Kensley Faustin, 2024 S (Naples, Fla.) Faustin had a solid game all around last week in a 52-14 win over Killian. He had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and 116 yards in kickoff returns, one of which went for a touchdown.

Kensley Faustin Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions 15 3 2

Dimitry Nicolas, 2024 DT (Miami, Fla. — Norland) Miami Norland played a midweek contest last week and won big, 57-12 over American. Nicolas had one tackle, one tackle for loss and one sack in the win.

Dimitry Nicolas Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sack 7 1 1

Malik Autry, 2025 DE (Opelika, Ala.) Autry recorded four tackles and one sack in Opelika's 38-13 victory over Prattville last week.