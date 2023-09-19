We're back at it with another edition of War Eagle Watch. Let's take a look at how most of Auburn's commits in both the 2024 and 2025 classes did in their games last week. As always, we'll highlight one commit in particular to be crowned as the Big Cat of the Week — the top performer of the group. This week I have to give it to wide receiver Bryce Cain, who was the most lethal threat on the field for Baker High School in a hard fought win over Foley.

Bryce Cain scored three touchdowns in Baker's win over Foley. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Bryce Cain, 2024 WR (Mobile, Ala. — Baker) As previously mentioned, Cain was dangerous with the ball in his hands against Foley. The 5-foot-11 wideout, who Auburn likes as a slot receiver, found the end zone three times in a 51-44 shootout win over Foley. He had four receptions for a total of 151 yards and had three touchdown receptions. That's finding the end zone on 75% of his receptions, for those doing the math.

Bryce Cain Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 15 412 7

Walker White, 2024 QB (Little Rock, Ark. – Little Rock Christian) Auburn's quarterback commit turned in a second consecutive three-touchdown performance in Little Rock Christian's 40-7 victory over Russellville last week. He completed 16 of 30 pass attempts for 248 yards, tossed three touchdowns and had one pass intercepted. He also utilized his legs in the rushing game with eight carries for 64 yards.

Walker White Season Stats Comp/Att/Pct Yards Passing Passing TDs INT Car/Yds Rushing TDs 49/96/51.0% 763 10 3 11/64 1

Perry Thompson, 2024 WR (Foley, Ala.) Although Foley came up short in its contest with Baker, Thompson was still a playmaker for the Lions. He had four carries for 31 yards rushing, eight receptions for 82 yards receiving and scored his second receiving touchdown.

Perry Thompson Season Stats Rec/Yds Receiving TDs Car/Yds Rushing TDs 21/211 2 12/64 1

TJ Lindsey, 2024 DE (Bradenton, Fla. — IMG Academy) IMG Academy defeated Glenville 28-6 last week and Lindsey had five tackles in the win.

TJ Lindsey Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumble Recoveries 23 7 1 1

Malik Blocton, 2024 DE (Pike Road, Ala.) Blocton is getting close to 40 tackles on the season, adding eight more in Pike Road's 52-33 win while defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett watched from the sidelines. He also had two tackles for loss.

Malik Blocton Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 37 5 2

Demarcus Riddick, 2024 OLB (Clanton, Ala. — Chilton County) Chilton County lost 37-10 in a road contest against Helena, but that didn't stop Riddick from putting up big numbers. Defensively, he had double figures in tackles with 12, a tackle for loss and a sack. On offense, he carried the ball twice for 10 yards and had a 55-yard reception.

Demarcus Riddick Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Car/Yds Rec/Yds 38 5 1 4/26 2/69

Joseph Phillips, 2024 OLB (Tuskegee, Ala. — Booker T. Washington) Out of all the commits, no one finds himself in the backfield more than Phillips. He added nine tackles and two tackles for loss in Booker T. Washington's dominant 54-14 win over Geneva.

Joseph Phillips Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Rec/Yds Receiving TDs 37 12 1 3/62 2

Jalyn Crawford, 2024 CB (Lilburn, Ga. — Parkview) Parkview had its second shutout of the year in a 48-0 win over St. Pius X Catholic and Crawford recorded no stats on defense, but sometimes no stats are good stats for a cornerback. On special teams, Crawford did have a 20-yard kickoff return.

Jalyn Crawford Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 4 1.5 1 7 1

Malik Autry, 2025 DE (Opelika, Ala.) The four-star defensive end had his season's best performance last week against a tough Central team. Opelika fell short with a 28-18 loss,

Malik Autry Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 15 8 3