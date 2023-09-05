Welcome back to another edition of War Eagle Watch. We're taking a look at how most of Auburn's commits performed in their games last week throughout the season. Each week I'll crown one commit the honor of earning Caleb's Big Cat of the Week. This week it goes to Joseph Phillips, who tallied a huge game in a shutout victory. Let's review Phillips' performance, along with several others.

Joseph Phillips is this week's Big Cat of the Week. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Joseph Phillips - OLB (Tuskegee, Ala. - Booker T. Washington) There was little Tallassee could do to prevent Phillips from making a play last Friday, as the linebacker commit helped lead Booker T. Washington to a 44-0 win. He tallied a wide variety of statistics, garnering eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks for the Golden Eagles on defense. Just to show he can do it all, though, Phillips caught a pass for 28 yards as well. Complete season stats unavailable.

J'Marion Burnette - RB (Andalusia, Ala.) Andalusia shut out Anniston 39-0 last week, behind a triple digit performance on the ground by Burnette. The powerful back carried the ball 20 times for 104 yards rushing and added his second touchdown on the season.

J'Marion Burnette Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing Touchdowns 28 147 2

Perry Thompson - WR (Foley, Ala.) The talented wide receiver nearly reached triple digits receiving yardage in Foley's 37-24 victory over Baldwin County. Thompson finished the night with four receptions for 92 yards receiving and a touchdown, while adding six yards rushing on two carries.

Perry Thompson Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 9 116 1 5 30 1

Malcolm Simmons - WR (Benjamin Russell, Ala.) Simmons found the end zone for the second consecutive week Friday, despite Benjamin Russell falling 30-13 to Central of Clay County. He had three receptions for 35 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Malcolm Simmons Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 7 121 3

Bryce Cain - WR (Mobile, Ala. - Baker) Wetumpka struggled to stop the run all evening on Baker's way to a 33-17 victory, which meant limited opportunities for the wideout. He tallied one reception for 10 yards, but shined on special teams with an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Bryce Cain Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 5 145 3

Malik Blocton - DE (Pike Road, Ala.) Pike Road's offense has struggled to find any sort of rhythm to start its season, scoring a total of 20 points through two games. It's meant a lot of time on the field for Blocton, who had another solid game. Blocton had nine tackles and a sack in the Patriots' 30-6 loss.

Malik Blocton Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 19 1 2

Demarcus Riddick - OLB (Clanton, Ala. - Chilton County) Once again, Riddick did a little bit of everything for Chilton County, who defeated Jemison 41-21 Thursday night. He tallied nine tackles and a tackle for loss on defense, while adding 27 all-purpose yards on one reception and one rush.

Demarcus Riddick Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Car/Yds Rec/Yds 18 3 2/17 1/14

Jalewis Solomon - ATH (Schley County, Ga.) Solomon might have had the best play of the week out of all the commits, with a slick one-handed grab in Schley County's 30-0 victory. It was one of six receptions on offense, as Solomon totaled 106 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded his first two tackles of the season.

Jalewis Solomon Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Tackles 12 244 3 2

Kensley Faustin - S (Naples, Fla.) In Naples' 36-19 victory last week, Faustin recorded five tackles and had two kickoff returns that totaled 74 yards.

Kensley Faustin Season Stats Tackles Interceptions 8 2

A'Mon Lane - CB (Moody, Ala.) In a rainy game against Sylacauga, Lane had limited opportunities to make plays. He had three tackles in the 31-17 win and nearly had an interception.



A'Mon Lane Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss 8 1

Dimitry Nicolas - DT (Miami, Fla. - Norland) Nicolas had one tackle in Norland's 66-0 win over Carol City last week. He has four tackles this season.

Walker White - QB (Little Rock, Ark.) It was a week to put in the rearview mirror for Auburn's quarterback commit, who completed only 42% of his passes. He finished the night 15-for-35 with 149 yards passing, a touchdown and two interceptions. White will have the opportunity to bounce back in a couple of days, with a Thursday night game later this week.