War Eagle Watch: Week 10
What a week for some of Auburn's commits.
With nearly every commit in action last week, it was a reminder that football is fun. Several Auburn commits logged some new tricks, like Joseph Phillips passing the ball and Jourdin Crawford getting a pick six.
However, Phillips' unreal performance earns him the Big Cat of the Week, as he did practically everything one can do in a football game. Let's get into how the Auburn commits did as we track the future of the program.
Joseph Phillips, 2024 OLB (Tuskegee, Ala. — Booker T. Washington)
Just when you thought, surely, Joseph Phillips is without any more tricks up his his sleeve, he starts throwing the ball.
That's right, Phillips completed five of six pass attempts for 58 yards last week. He also added 157 yards rushing on nine carries with three touchdowns.
Defensively, Phillips had nine tackles and two tackles for loss in Booker T. Washington's 40-26 win over Dale County.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Fumble Recoveries
|Car/Yds/TDs
|Rec/Yds/TDs
|
92
|
26
|
7
|
2
|
22/342/5
|
5/86/2
Walker White, 2024 QB (Little Rock, Ark. — Little Rock Christian)
It was another efficient week for White, who was responsible for five total touchdowns in Little Rock Christian's 55-7 victory over Greenbrier.
He completed 11 of 15 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns through the air, totaling 18 yards rushing on four carries and adding a rushing touchdown as well.
|Att/Comp
|Yards Passing
|Passing TDs
|Interceptions
|Yards Rushing
|Rushing TDs
|
127/214
|
1,994
|
28
|
5
|
244
|
5
J'Marion Burnette, 2024 RB (Andalusia, Ala.)
Andalusia's perfect season came to an end last week, as Montgomery Catholic defeated the Bulldogs 27-14 in a rematch of last year's semi finals.
Burnette had 22 touches out of the backfield, totaling 80 yards and scoring a touchdown on a one-yard run.
Complete season stats unavailable.
Martavious Collins, 2024 TE (South Pittsburg, Tenn.)
The Pirates capped off a perfect regular season with a 42-7 win over Whitwell last week. Collins was most active on defense, once again making several tackles.
Complete season stats unavailable.
Perry Thompson, 2024 WR (Foley, Ala.)
Foley wasn't able to upset Dothan last week, losing the game 57-35. Thompson finished the night with five receptions and 76 yards receiving with one touchdown.
He also had six yards rushing on three carries.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|Rushing TDs
|
53
|
718
|
7
|
21
|
102
|
1
Malcolm Simmons, 2024 WR (Alexander City, Ala. — Benjamin Russell)
Helena's defense somewhat slowed Simmons down, but the wide receiver commit still made his two receptions count. He totaled 45 yards receiving and a touchdown as the Wildcats ended Helena's undefeated season with a 20-17 victory.
Simmons also had three carries for 11 yards rushing and an eight-yard kickoff return.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|Rushing TDs
|
52
|
823
|
8
|
19
|
76
|
2
Bryce Cain, 2024 WR (Mobile, Ala. — Baker)
Similar to Simmons, Cain saw a significant decrease in his receptions in Baker's 21-16 win over Fairhope.
He only had three receptions, but still made the biggest impact of the game by finding the end zone twice. Cain finished the night with 32 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
37
|
844
|
15
Malik Blocton, 2024 DE (Pike Road, Ala.)
The bar only continues to raise each week for the talented defensive end out of Pike Road. Blocton had a massive week as Pike Road clinched its region with a 43-22 win over Carver Montgomery.
The 6-foot-3 lineman had seven tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks in the win.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Fumble Recoveries
|
76
|
21
|
11
|
2
Demarcus Riddick, 2024 OLB (Clanton, Ala. — Chilton County)
Riddick did everything he could to try and will Chilton County to a road win over Pelham, but the Tigers fell short 34-28.
The four-star had two receptions for 46 total yards receiving, both of which scored touchdowns. On defense, he had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Interceptions
|Rec/Yds/TDs
|Car/Yds
|
82
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
6/157/3
|
7/31
Kaleb Harris, 2024 S (Alabaster, Ala. — Thompson)
The dynasty continues to dominate, as Thompson grabbed another win over Hoover last week. Harris had an impressive performance in the victory, recording 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a loud sack.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Interceptions
|Fumble Recoveries
|
81
|
10
|
2
|
3
|
3
Jalyn Crawford, 2024 CB (Lilburn, Ga. — Parkview)
Parkview dominated Brookwood, with a 43-24 victory where Crawford had a pair of tackles. He also had one five-yard rush and one five-yard reception on offense.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Interceptions
|Car/Yds
|Rec/Yds/TDs
|
17
|
2.5
|
2
|
2/6
|
4/46/1
Kensley Faustin, 2024 S (Naples, Fla.)
Facing a struggling Bonite Springs team, Naples got the job done with ease with a 41-6 victory. Faustin had six tackles and two tackles for loss in the win, as the Golden Eagles finished the regular season 8-2.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Interceptions
|Fumble Recoveries
|
46
|
5
|
3
|
1
Spencer Dowland, 2025 OL (Athens, Ala.)
It was a narrow victory, but Athens pulled it out against Fort Payne Friday night 29-28. The Golden Eagles focused on the passing game more than the rushing game, so Dowland did more work in pass protection than opening up gaps for the run.
However, he did record three pancake blocks in the win.
Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DT (Birmingham, Ala. — Parker)
It was a short and simple night for Crawford, yet a sweet reward. Facing an 0-9 Huffman team that had failed to score a point all season, Crawford only played a handful of drives.
He did make a career play, though, when he intercepted a pass and ran it back 10 yards for a Parker touchdown.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Fumble Recoveries
|Interceptions
|Car/Yds/TDs
|
52
|
4
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
7/13/3
Kendarius Reddick, 2025 ATH (Thomasville, Ga. — Thomas County Central)
Thomas County Central pulled it out against Lee County in a close battle, winning the game 31-24. Auburn's newest 2025 commit had three tackles in the victory.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Interceptions
|Rec/Yds/TDs
|
33
|
3
|
3
|
4/60/1
Bye Week: 2024 DE TJ Lindsey
Out: 2024 CB A'Mon Lane
No Stats Yet: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber, 2024 DL Dimitry Nicolas, 2024 OL DeAndre Carter, 2025 DE Malik Autry, 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk.