High school football is finally back, and so is the War Eagle Watch. Each week, we'll take a look at how most Auburn commits in both the 2024 and 2025 class performed in their respective games, highlighting one commit in particular to be awarded the prestigious honor of Caleb's Big Cat of the Week. This week it goes to Jayden Lewis, who had an absolutely monster game for Anniston. Let's get into it.

Jayden Lewis had four touchdowns in Anniston's season opener. (Jayden Lewis (@JayALew5) | Twitter)

Jayden Lewis - CB (Anniston, Ala.) Friday was about as good a start as Lewis could've asked for when Anniston defeated Wellborn 38-22 in its season opener. Lewis excelled in every category, scoring at least one touchdown on special teams, defense and offense. Defensively, he had a 95-yard pick six, recovered a fumble and had three tackles. On offense, Lewis recorded 36 yards receiving on two receptions with a touchdown. Not to mention he added an 82-yard punt return to make it four touchdowns with 302 all-purpose yards in his senior season debut.

Walker White - QB (Little Rock, Ark.) Little Rock Christian Academy demolished Central in its season opener 63-0, so White only had limited playing time. He made the most of it, going 5-for-9 with 46 yards passing and tossing three touchdowns. White also had a rushing touchdown.

J'Marion Burnette - RB (Andalusia, Ala.) In his first game back since injury, Burnette really only saw action in the first quarter of Andalusia's 42-8 win over Opp last Thursday. Burnette had eight carries for 43 yards rushing, with one of them being a 32-yard touchdown run.

Perry Thompson - WR (Foley, Ala.) Foley opened up its season with an impressive 45-19 victory over Prattville last week and Auburn's wide receiver commit was a big part of the offense in several aspects. Thompson threw for a 33-yard touchdown, had three carries for 24 yards rushing with a touchdown and caught five passes for an additional 24 yards. Overall, he finished with 88 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Malcolm Simmons - WR (Benjamin Russell, Ala.) Simmons was the heart of Benjamin Russell's receiving core in its 40-19 season-opening win over Wetumpka last week. He caught four passes for 86 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns. On special teams, Simmons had two kick returns for a total of 104 yards.

Bryce Cain - WR (Mobile, Ala. - Baker) The newest four-star in Auburn's 2024 class had quite the first game of 2023. Sure, he only had four receptions. However, Cain showed why he's an explosive receiver that can create big plays. On those four catches, Cain totaled 135 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns. He also blocked a punt on special teams.

TJ Lindsey - DE (Bradenton, Fla. - IMG Academy) IMG Academy has two games under its belt already, locking in two wins to start its season. In the season opener two weeks ago, Lindsey recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Last week against St. Joseph's Prep, Lindsey tallied four tackles, two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble in the 17-14 victory.

TJ Lindsey Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumbles Recovered 13 5 1.0 1

Malik Blocton - DE (Pike Road, Ala.) Although the season opener didn't go Pike Road's way, as the Patriots dropped the game 42-14, Blocton reached double figures in tackles. Blocton had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack to start his senior season.

Demarcus Riddick - OLB (Chilton County, Ala.) Auburn's highest rated commit had nine tackles and two tackles for loss on defense for Chilton County in its 32-21 loss to Bibb County. He also had one rush on offense, good for four yards.

Jalyn Crawford - CB (Lilburn, Ga. - Parkview) Sometimes, less is more when it comes to cornerback statistics. Crawford gets a ton of respect from opposing offenses when he lines up and it's rare for them to throw his direction. Parkview's played two games already this season, opening with a road game against Kell two weeks ago. Crawford had two tackles and a seven-yard touchdown reception in the game. In Parkview's 60-0 blowout of Shiloh this past Friday, Crawford had one tackle and half a tackle for loss.

Jalyn Crawford Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving Touchdowns 3 0.5 1 7 1

Kensley Faustin - S (Naples, Fla.) Faustin had not one, but two interceptions in Naples' 43-12 victory over Lehigh to start the season. He also tallied three tackles and had a 51-yard kickoff return.

A'Mon Lane - CB (Moody, Ala.) Moody opened its season with a tough 28-24 victory over Pell City last week, where Lane recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and a 15-yard kickoff return.

Dimitry Nicolas - DT (Miami, Fla. - Norland) Committing to the Tigers just hours before his game, Nicolas had three tackles in Norland's 48-34 road victory against Lakeland.