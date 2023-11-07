The regular season has officially wrapped up for each Auburn commit. Some will continue playing in the playoffs, others have already moved on in the playoffs, while a few have played their final snap at the high school level. Demarcus Riddick is the Big Cat of the Week for his performance in his final game, as we get ready for a fresh slate with playoffs getting underway. Let's take a look at how those that did play last week performed in their games.

Demarcus Riddick went out with a bang last week with a big performance against Marbury. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Demarcus Riddick (2024 OLB — Clanton, Ala.) Riddick's high school career ended last week, as Chilton County won 53-18 over Marbury, its largest margin of victory this season. The linebacker commit had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in his final game.

Demarcus Riddick Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks INTs/Fumble Recoveries Car/Yds Rec/Yds/TDs 92 12 3 1/1 7/31 6/157/3

Malik Blocton (2024 DE — Pike Road, Ala.) It was another double-digit tackle performance for Blocton in Pike Road's 29-16 win over Booker T. Washington, as the Patriots finished the regular season on an eight-game win streak. Blocton had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the victory.

Malik Blocton Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumble Recoveries 86 23 12 2

Walker White (2024 QB — Little Rock, Ark.) Facing an unbeaten Greenwood team on the road, White had a less-than-ideal performance. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown, but had a season-high three passes intercepted. Little Rock Christian lost the game 56-39, but will try to right the ship in the playoffs.

Walker White Season Stats Comp/Att Yards Passing PassingTDs Interceptions Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 148/248 2,282 29 8 244 5

Martavious Collins (2024 TE — South Pittsburg, Tenn.) Last week was another dominant performance for South Pittsburg, as the Pirates crushed Jo Byrns 63-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Collins had one reception for around 25 yards and multiple tackles in the win. Complete season stats unavailable.

Bryce Cain (2024 WR — Mobile Ala.) Baker traveled to Mountain Brook last week in its final game before the playoffs and Cain hauled in three receptions for 35 yards receiving in the 37-28 win.

Bryce Cain Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 40 879 15

Joseph Phillips (2024 OLB — Booker T. Washington) We've seen Phillips do it all this season and Friday was no different as Booker T. Washington suffered a 29-16 defeat to Pike Road. Phillips went 2-for-6 for 11 yards and an interception as quarterback, rushed for 78 yards on 24 carries and had one touchdown on the ground. Defensively, where he'll play at the next level, he had seven tackles and two tackles for loss.