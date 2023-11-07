War Eagle Watch: Regular season finale
The regular season has officially wrapped up for each Auburn commit.
Some will continue playing in the playoffs, others have already moved on in the playoffs, while a few have played their final snap at the high school level. Demarcus Riddick is the Big Cat of the Week for his performance in his final game, as we get ready for a fresh slate with playoffs getting underway.
Let's take a look at how those that did play last week performed in their games.
Demarcus Riddick (2024 OLB — Clanton, Ala.)
Riddick's high school career ended last week, as Chilton County won 53-18 over Marbury, its largest margin of victory this season. The linebacker commit had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in his final game.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|INTs/Fumble Recoveries
|Car/Yds
|Rec/Yds/TDs
|
92
|
12
|
3
|
1/1
|
7/31
|
6/157/3
Malik Blocton (2024 DE — Pike Road, Ala.)
It was another double-digit tackle performance for Blocton in Pike Road's 29-16 win over Booker T. Washington, as the Patriots finished the regular season on an eight-game win streak.
Blocton had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the victory.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Fumble Recoveries
|
86
|
23
|
12
|
2
Walker White (2024 QB — Little Rock, Ark.)
Facing an unbeaten Greenwood team on the road, White had a less-than-ideal performance. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown, but had a season-high three passes intercepted.
Little Rock Christian lost the game 56-39, but will try to right the ship in the playoffs.
|Comp/Att
|Yards Passing
|PassingTDs
|Interceptions
|Yards Rushing
|Rushing TDs
|
148/248
|
2,282
|
29
|
8
|
244
|
5
Martavious Collins (2024 TE — South Pittsburg, Tenn.)
Last week was another dominant performance for South Pittsburg, as the Pirates crushed Jo Byrns 63-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Collins had one reception for around 25 yards and multiple tackles in the win.
Complete season stats unavailable.
Bryce Cain (2024 WR — Mobile Ala.)
Baker traveled to Mountain Brook last week in its final game before the playoffs and Cain hauled in three receptions for 35 yards receiving in the 37-28 win.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
40
|
879
|
15
Joseph Phillips (2024 OLB — Booker T. Washington)
We've seen Phillips do it all this season and Friday was no different as Booker T. Washington suffered a 29-16 defeat to Pike Road.
Phillips went 2-for-6 for 11 yards and an interception as quarterback, rushed for 78 yards on 24 carries and had one touchdown on the ground. Defensively, where he'll play at the next level, he had seven tackles and two tackles for loss.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Fumble Recoveries
|Car/Yds/TDs
|Rec/Yds/TDs
|
99
|
28
|
7
|
2
|
46/420/6
|
5/86/2
No stats yet: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford, 2025 OL Spencer Dowland, 2025 ATH Kendarius Reddick.
Bye Week: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber, 2024 S Kaleb Harris, 2024 S Kensley Faustin, 2024 CB A'Mon Lane, 2024 OL DeAndre Carter, 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 DT Jourdin Crawford
Season over: 2025 DE Malik Autry
The following players did not record any stats in their games: 2024 WR Perry Thompson, 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons, 2024 DE TJ Lindsey, 2024 DT Dimitry Nicolas.