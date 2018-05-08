“He’s so strong he broke three pair,” Grimes said. “This guy is extremely strong. I’ve never had anybody do that.”

First-year offensive line coach J.B. Grimes likes to incorporate specially-made rubber handcuffs to teach his offensive linemen to keep their hands inside when run blocking. But Grimes is going to need to find a bigger pair of cuffs for the 6-foot-7, 301-pound Wanogho.

Despite the handcuffing issues, Grimes said Wanogho really made a lot of strides during 15 spring practices. Wanogho started seven games at left tackle last season and that experience combined with Grimes’ focus on fundamentals has the junior pegged as one of Auburn’s most improved players heading into the fall.

“Really excited on what he could be,” Grimes said. “I’ve got him rated right now as a guy that is a really good starter in the SEC and I think he’s ascending to an all-conference type player.”

Grimes worked Wanogho hard on improving his hands and his footwork during spring.

“The biggest thing, first of all he’s a gift guy. He’s got a lot of ability. I mean he’s got that,” Grimes said. “The biggest thing with him is he’s got to learn how to use his hands better. Then he’s got to learn to get his feet, you know as your toe goes so goes your shoulders. As your toe turns, your shoulder and your hips are going to turn we’ve got to get them to where they’re more square in everything that we do. Whether it be on the backside of a protection or on the front side of a protection.

“Then in the running game we’ve got to do a better job of getting our hands inside. I saw him from Day 1 to Day 15, make extremely good strides when it came to that.”

Grimes also likes the intangibles that Wanogho brings to the table including his self-motivation, determination to get better and the mean streak he plays with on the field. Coming out of spring, Grimes feels strongly about Wanogho as the starter at left tackle, Marquel Harrell at left guard and Mike Horton at right guard.

“I know this. He has just shown up in my office and will sit and visit more, which I like, to build that relationship with a young man,” Grimes said. “I like that kid, man. I think he’s a pretty tough guy too. I think he’s got some toughness to him.

“Right now I think Marquel Harrell can be a good starter and Mike Horton could start and those guys could be good. We just have to develop those other guys. Again, it goes back to coaching and it’s about reps. There’s only way to do it, you just have to go out there and do it.”