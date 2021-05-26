Walker Kessler 'glad to finally be home' at Auburn

Kessler, a Newnan, Georgia, native, was deciding between staying at North Carolina or transferring to Auburn. When Kessler was making his college decision out of high school, it was between the Tigers and Tar Heels then, too.

On April 12th, Walker Kessler announced he was transferring to Auburn. He was coming home.

"It's been a long road to get here, but man, I'm glad to finally be home,” Kessler said in a video posted by Auburn basketball.

Kessler and fellow transfer Wendell Green Jr. arrived on campus on May 19th. On Monday, the team began some summer workouts and summer practices.

So far, head coach Bruce Pearl says the two are mixing in “really well” with the rest of the team.

“Both Walker and Wendell are bigger than we thought they would be in different ways,” Pearl said. “Walker is, that’s a big man now. He’s every bit of 7-foot-1, 250, 255 [pounds]. He moves really, really well for a big guy.”

As a 7-footer who can act as a stretch-five for Auburn and Pearl’s system, Kessler projects as the starting center and a big contributor for Auburn this year.

After working his way into the rotation more at North Carolina, Kessler averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game over the last 11 games. Kessler shot 63% from the field over that span.

"Well, I mean, he's a 7-foot-1 guy that can step out and shoot the 3-ball. He can put the ball on the floor. He can pass. He moves really well,” Pearl said. “Right now, it's still about player development. Just getting started, getting him in the weight room, doing testing. He's really flexible for a big guy. He moves really well. So we're going to push the work, but we're not going to be scrimmaging just yet. Let's get him here, let's get him moving, let's get him acclimated, and then we'll start to play a little bit."

Now, he’s closer to home and looking to continue to expand his game.

“He came home. Walker’s home,” Pearl said. “It’s an hour from his doorstep to our campus. His family went to Georgia and therefore that SEC is in his blood and they’ve also got a home down in Lake Martin. Which is practically Auburn, just a little bit northwest of here. So when I hear Walker talking about coming home, he means it. He's around his family. He’s happy. It’s amazing how those two things as I talked about — even my coming here — I came here with my family. And I’m happy and that helps you be successful.”

Before practice started Monday, Pearl, Kessler, Green and the other returning players went to Lake Martin for a team dinner and some tubing out on the lake.

Kessler and Stretch Akingbola — Kessler at 7-foot-1 and Akingbola at 6-foot-10 — went tubing together. Kessler, just enjoying being home.



