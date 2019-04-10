Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 17:18:20 -0500') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO: Practice footage (4-10-19)
Jay G. Tate •
AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.
Auburn took to the practice fields Wednesday for their 13th spring practice of 2019.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}