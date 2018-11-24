Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-24 19:13:04 -0600') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO: Malzahn press conference
Jay G. Tate •
AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.
Footage from Gus Malzahn's postgame press conference after the 2018 Iron Bowl.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}