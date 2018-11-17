Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 19:33:30 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Malzahn Press Conference

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Gus Malzahn speaks with reporters after the Tigers' 53-0 victory over the Liberty University Flames.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}