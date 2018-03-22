Join the Rivals community!
VIDEO: Auburn Spring Ball, 3-22-18
Jay G. Tate •
AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.
Footage from Auburn's fifth spring practice, held Thursday March 22, 2018.
