Auburn has an abundance of talent in the secondary, led by veterans Keionte Scott, D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett. And while those guys provide leadership for the younger players, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts still wants to see more.

"We would like it to step into moreso how it can lead the individuals on this football team to become better," Roberts said on Monday." I think we need to take some strides forward with that if I'm being honest about that. We've got to take strides forward. The idea of leadership is helping others around you be the best that they can be."

As one of the Tigers' deeper groups, a lot is expected from the cornerbacks and safeties this season under Wesley McGriff and Zac Etheridge. The five projected starters - Scott, James, Pritchett, Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson - combined for 212 tackles, 27 passes broken up and four interceptions in 2022. Still, Hugh Freeze is looking for improvement from the bunch.