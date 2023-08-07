Veterans making strides in secondary
Auburn has an abundance of talent in the secondary, led by veterans Keionte Scott, D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett. And while those guys provide leadership for the younger players, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts still wants to see more.
"We would like it to step into moreso how it can lead the individuals on this football team to become better," Roberts said on Monday." I think we need to take some strides forward with that if I'm being honest about that. We've got to take strides forward. The idea of leadership is helping others around you be the best that they can be."
As one of the Tigers' deeper groups, a lot is expected from the cornerbacks and safeties this season under Wesley McGriff and Zac Etheridge. The five projected starters - Scott, James, Pritchett, Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson - combined for 212 tackles, 27 passes broken up and four interceptions in 2022. Still, Hugh Freeze is looking for improvement from the bunch.
"I think we've got to improve our mental toughness and our attention to detail in the secondary," the head coach said. "I don't think any have been stressed and strained enough to where we need to be, but I do think we have some talent there. So I want to see them improve that aspect of it."
The secondary will be tested early in the season as the Tigers travel out to Berkeley to battle California, a team that put up 268 yards per game through the air last season and brought in Jake Spavital as offensive coordinator this offseason. And while the Golden Bears need to find a replacement for Jack Plummer, who transferred to Louisville following the 2022 season, the Tigers can expect a lot of passing from their offense.
This is where the leadership of the upperclassmen needs to prepare the younger guys so the depth can be depended on when the season arrives.
"They're doing a lot of things, being the player on and off the field that we want them to be," Roberts said of the veterans. "I need them to pull other people with them."