Veteran Robertson provides spark for Auburn

"We needed those momentum plays and I had to do it for my teammates," Robertson said. "They were all counting on me to make those catches."

Demetris Robertson got the ball rolling with a six-yard touchdown catch perfectly delivered from Bo Nix early in the first quarter. The sixth-year player wasted no time in the second half, delivering a knockout punch with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Nix.

AUBURN | With the Auburn offense sputtering through sleepy performance almost halfway through the first half against Alabama State, the Tigers needed a spark. The player newest to the campus stepped up.

Three minutes later, he showed that speed about which we've been hearing. On a reverse, Robertson took the pitch from Nix, turned the corner, followed a couple of blocks and revved up the jets for a 36-yard touchdown run.

"He's got great speed, Bryan Harsin said. "He was able to take a little reverse and go score. I thought that was a really good run."

Since his arrival, pressure instantly went on Robertson's shoulders as one of the lone veterans in the receiving room. But, fair or unfair, the transfer took it to heart, saying earlier in the week that his job is "to be a leader of the young guys."

"I think that's part of his role, being an older player," Harsin said. "I think he needs to be an example for the younger players."

The performance was needed twofold. First, as efficient as the Tigers were offensively against Akron, it was the complete opposite as mental mistakes kept them from humming. Second, it shows he can be relied on when things get more challenging, starting next Saturday at Penn State. With 100K-plus fans screaming when Auburn's on offense, leadership and accountability, not to mention Nix's and the coaching staff's trust, become crucial.

Robertson is cherishing the challenge.

"I love road games because it shows how close the team is," Robertson said. "I love the crowd and the people going against you. It's extra juice for us to win the game."