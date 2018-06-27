Vandagriff, at 6-foot-2 and 183 pounds, ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash and had a 32-inch vertical leap. His arm strength and precision stood out in 1-on-1s, which pitted wide receivers against defensive backs.

“The camp was really good,” Vandagriff said. “I thought all the quarterback threw the ball well. The deep balls, I could have had a little better touch to them, but overall I think I threw the ball well.”

Vandagriff, a soon-to-be sophomore at Prince Avenue Christian in Athens, Ga., was arguably the best quarterback at Auburn’s High School Tiger Camp IV on Saturday.

AUBURN | Brock Vandagriff is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class, and he’s done nothing at camps this summer to dispute it.

Vandagriff worked throughout the day primarily with Auburn offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey. The two have developed a good relationship since Lindsey offered Vandagriff in the spring.



“Getting coached by Coach Lindsey was great,” Vandagriff said. “He told me some things about my drop that I didn’t know. It was good being able to listen to him and then apply it and take it back to high school.”

Vandagriff has early offers from Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Duke and North Carolina, in addition to Auburn. The offers coming without Vandagriff having played a full season at quarterback.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Vandagriff said. “When you see all of the hard work pay off, it’s a really good feeling inside. It’s great that the coaches are showing this much interest in me this early and believing in me this early.”

Vandagriff isn’t in a rush to make his college choice. He plans to take visits over the next year to gauge his comfort level on different campuses. Vandagriff, however, already has a good idea about Auburn.

“I’ve grown up around Auburn so I now the ins and outs,” Vandagriff said. “I like the campus, and as a kid we had season tickets so I know the atmosphere on game day is great. They have good fans, too. We were at the Georgia game two years ago and the Auburn fans were rocking even in Athens.”

As a freshman, Vandagriff had 869 yards of total offense playing wide receiver and quarterback. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry, rushing for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 16 attempts, and completed 14-of-25 passes for 267 yards and two scores. Playing receiver, Vandagriff caught 34 passes for 472 yards (13.9 avg.) and four touchdowns.