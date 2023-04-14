The Tigers struck in the top of the second as Stanfield knocked a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left-center, scoring Kason Howell to make it 2-0.

Vail shut down the Crimson Tide's bats, allowing zero runs in 6 2/3 inning of work on two hits and four walks while fanning four batters to pick up his third win of the season.

Auburn's offense provided the runs. Tommy Vail and the Auburn bullpen did the rest as the Tigers opened up their series against Alabama with an 8-4 victory on Friday night in Tuscaloosa.

Both sides went scoreless until Caden Green came up with a clutch two-out hit in the top of the seventh, plating Howell and Cooper McMurray for the four-run advantage.

Alabama threatened in the bottom part of the frame. After Vail walked Dominic Tamez, Tanner Bauman replaced him on the bump. The southpaw gave up a single to Colby Shelton to load the bases before inducing a fly out to right from Andrew Pinckney to keep it scoreless.

In the eighth, McMurray singled through the left side with two outs to score Cole Foster to make it 5-0. Stanfield scored on an error by Alabama in the top of the ninth before Cole Foster plated Green and himself with a two-run shot to right to give Auburn an 8-0 lead.

The Crimson Tide brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom half of the ninth after scoring four runs, but Will Cannon got William Hamiter to pop out to short to end the game.

The Tigers and Tide battle on Saturday in Game 2 at 6 p.m. CT.