Even after Kameryn Fountain committed to USC in June, defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett never stopped recruiting the Atlanta native for Auburn. He continued to keep in contact, and on Saturday, got to show Fountain what an Auburn game day experience was like. The four-star defensive end was on campus for the Tigers' 45-13 win over Samford in his first Auburn game. "Most definitely but won’t be my last," Fountain said. "The atmosphere, it was great. I was very surprised. Way better than I expected."

Kameryn Fountain visited Auburn for the Samford game Saturday, (Kameryn Fountain (@lilglobalkam) | Twitter)

Fountain was impressed with the way Auburn's defensive line held up under Garrett, who serves as his primary recruiter. "The game went pretty well," Fountain said. "I saw how Coach Garrett ran the d-line, it looked very good." Garrett is the main reason why Auburn will "always" have a shot with him. "Great man, even when I had committed, he still kept talking to me," Fountain said. "When he first got here, he had offered me right back here again so that stood out with me."