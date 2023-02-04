Tennessee held on for a 46-43 win as Auburn falls to 17-6 overall and 7-3 in the SEC.

Santiago Vescovi hit a 3-pointer from the wing and was fouled by K.D. Johnson, making the free throw, to give the Volunteers a 44-38 lead with 2:33 left.

In a game dominated by both defenses, it was a 4-point play that sunk No. 25 Auburn’s chances of pulling off the upset at No. 2 Tennessee.

“Most disappointing loss of the year,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Had a chance to beat the No. 2 team in the country. Kids did an incredible job defensively.

“I can't compliment them enough for the way they locked into (Steven Pearl's) scouting report."

The Tigers got within one on a Wendell Green 3-pointer, UT turnover and Johni Broome tap-in with 18.3 seconds left. UT’s Zakai Zeigler made two free throws and Green’s 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.

There was contact on Green’s final shot but no foul was called.

"At the end, Wendell Green got his shot off and he got fouled .. and they didn't call it," said Pearl. "Earlier, Wendell had a flop. It was a good call. Right in front of our bench. I didn't say a word."

Auburn shot a season-low .236 from the floor and .111 (3 of 27) from 3-point range. UT shot just .270 from the floor and .095 from beyond the arc, but scored 10 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds.

“Both teams did a fantastic job defensively,” said Pearl. “Nothing came easy inside or outside. To hold Tennessee to 27 percent shooting, 9 percent from three — it doesn’t get any better than that. All you can ask for is that kind of effort and energy from your club.

“So obviously I felt badly. At the same time, we couldn’t score … I actually think we had better looks than Tennessee. I thought we missed a lot of open shots.”

Broome led AU with 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Johnson had 10 points, Green nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals, and Allen Flanigan nine points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 10-2 lead but made just 1 of 19 field goals over the final 15:41 to trail 23-19 at the break. AU was 1 of 11 from the 3-point line in the first half.

Auburn plays at Texas A&M Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.