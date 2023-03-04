“Al was really really good and did a lot of things,” Pearl said. “Happy for Al, proud of him.”

Flanigan, another man who might’ve played his final home game in an Auburn uniform, posted 16 points on 58 percent true shooting and also had an and-one that put Auburn up multiple possessions with 3:14 left.

“J-Will has just been a rock,” said Auburn HC Bruce Pearl. “What an incredible Senior Night it was for him.”

In what might be his final home game, Williams flirted with a triple-double as he posted 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while also not committing a turnover.

Wendell Green, Allen Flanigan, Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams combined for 70 points to lead Auburn to a 79-70 win over Tennessee on Saturday from Neville Arena.

It had to be the upperclassmen that led Auburn to its biggest win of the season on senior day.

With 5:07 left, Tennesse guard Santiago Vescovi had 21 points. At that exact point, Jasper checked in to guard Vescovi and close his final home game in an Auburn uniform.

Vescovi finished his night with 21 points.

“Tennessee didn't score a field goal in the last six minutes,” Pearl said. We finally guarded at the end of the game, and Zep Jasper had a lot to do with it. Zep stayed in there and did an unbelievable job on Vescovi… I wanted Zep on Vescovi.”

Green himself isn’t a senior, but he is an upperclassman, and after a tough game in Tuscaloosa, he led Auburn with 24 points on 71 percent true shooting.

“In the second half, they were switching their big men on me,” Green said. “(Ira Bowman), the whole year, he's told me to just run at them. They're either gonna put two hands on me and foul me, or I'm gonna get by them. That's what I started to do. The last play, when I got the and-1, I ran at them, tried to go past them and tried to finish at the rim.”

Broome just kept on keeping on. The junior center posted 17 points, seven boards and four blocks and also made two threes.

“We were talking about it a little bit of practice,” Williams said. “He'd be like 'If I get it, I'm gonna shoot it.' I be like 'I trust you, so go ahead and shoot it.' His confidence level, even at the free throw line. He goes in there with the most confidence.”

Auburn exorcised a few of its demons that have lingered all season. Not only was it able to finally close out a close game, but it also did it against a team that entered Saturday’s game No. 3 in the NET.

It was a game the Tigers needed to close to be safely in the NCAA tournament.

“It felt really good,” Williams said. “I'm not gonna say that this is a guarantee for us to go on to the tournament. I knew it meant a lot for us to have a chance to be in the tournament. Again, Tennessee is a really good team — a physical team, one of the top in the SEC. It was a good win for us as a whole.”



