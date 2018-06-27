Today is Media Day at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta — where many of the nation's top 2019 and 2020 football prospects are competing.

We're catching up with prospects with Auburn ties:

WR JOHN DUNMORE (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

DE MYLES MURPHY (Marietta, Ga.)

WR JADON HASELWOOD (Ellenwood, Ga.)

QB BO NIX (Pinson, Ala.)

LB KALEN DELOACH (Savannah, Ga.)



OL KEIONDRE JONES (Hogansville, Ga.)