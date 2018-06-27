UPDATES: Five-Star Challenge arrivals
**SUBSCRIBE to AuburnSports.com today and get a FIVE WEEK FREE TRIAL as we provide blanket coverage from the FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE**
Today is Media Day at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta — where many of the nation's top 2019 and 2020 football prospects are competing.
We're catching up with prospects with Auburn ties:
WR JOHN DUNMORE (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)
DE MYLES MURPHY (Marietta, Ga.)
WR JADON HASELWOOD (Ellenwood, Ga.)
LB KALEN DELOACH (Savannah, Ga.)