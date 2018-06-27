Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 12:27:30 -0500') }} football Edit

UPDATES: Five-Star Challenge arrivals

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

**SUBSCRIBE to AuburnSports.com today and get a FIVE WEEK FREE TRIAL as we provide blanket coverage from the FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE**

Jgwejbj6oyieprxvziy1

Today is Media Day at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta — where many of the nation's top 2019 and 2020 football prospects are competing.

We're catching up with prospects with Auburn ties:

WR JOHN DUNMORE (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

DE MYLES MURPHY (Marietta, Ga.)

WR JADON HASELWOOD (Ellenwood, Ga.)

QB BO NIX (Pinson, Ala.)

LB KALEN DELOACH (Savannah, Ga.)

OL KEIONDRE JONES (Hogansville, Ga.)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}