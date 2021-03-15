AuburnSports - Updated roster weights and numbers

AUBURN | Following a physical seven weeks of winter workouts, Auburn has released its roster to coincide with the start of spring practice. Below, the entire roster is listed with all the newcomers, several number changes and a number of weight changes.

FULL 2021 SPRING ROSTER

0 Owen Pappoe LB 6-1 226 Jr. Lawrenceville, GA (+4)

3 Zykeivous Walker DT 6-4 289 So. Ellaville, GA (+23)

4 Tank Bigsby RB 6-0 208 So. LaGrange, GA (+4)

4 Jay Hardy DT 6-3 317 So. Chattanooga, TN (+18)

5 Kobe Hudson WR 6-1 199 So. Pine Mountain, GA (+3)

5 Chris Thompson Jr. S 6-2 206 So. DeSoto, TX (+4)

6 Ja’Varrius Johnson WR 5-10 159 So. Trussville, AL (-1)

8 Shaun Shivers RB 5-7 189 Sr. Fort Lauderdale, FL (+10)

9 Zakoby McClain LB 6-0 219 Sr. Valdosta, GA (+8)

10 Bo Nix QB 6-3 214 Jr. Pinson, AL (+1)

11 Shedrick Jackson WR 6-2 196 Sr. Hoover, AL (-5)

11 Zion Puckett S 6-0 209 So. Griffin, GA (+4)

12 Sammy Cohen S 6-1 222 So. Marietta, GA (+12)

13 Trey Lindsey QB 6-1 204 So. Montgomery, AL (+4)

13 Ladarius Tennison S 5-10 198 So. Rockledge, FL (+1)

14 Grant Loy QB 6-4 226 Sr. New Washington, OH (-4)

15 Chayil Garnett QB 6-2 229 RFr. Lake Wales, FL (+13)

16 Malcolm Askew DB 5-11 186 Sr. McCalla, AL (+1)

16 Malcolm Johnson Jr. 6-1 195 So. Bryans Road, MD (+10)

17 Elijah Canion WR 6-4 214 So. Hollywood, FL (+1)

17 Marco Domio CB 6-1 175 Sr. Houston, TX (-5)

18 Dematrius Davis QB 5-10 202 TFr. Houston, TX

18 Nehemiah Pritchett CB 6-1 179 Jr. Jackson, AL (+2)

19 Kamal Hadden CB 6-1 188 So. Ypsilanti, MI

20 Sawyer Pate QB 6-1 205 So. Alabaster, AL (-1)

21 Smoke Monday S 6-3 199 Sr. Atlanta, GA (+3)

*22 Devan Barrett RB 6-0 195 Sr. Tampa, FL (-5)

22 Trey Elston CB 6-1 193 Sr. Auburn, AL (+5)

23 Roger McCreary DB 6-0 190 Sr. Mobile, AL (+2)

24 Eric Reed Jr. S 6-0 200 So. Shreveport, LA (+13)

*25 Caylin Newton WR 6-0 209 Sr. Atlanta, GA (+8)

25 Colby Wooden DE 6-5 278 So. Lawrenceville, GA (+10)

26 Anders Carlson K 6-5 220 Sr. Colorado Springs, CO (+5)

*28 Jackson Billings WR 5-10 179 So. Huntsville, AL (+4)

28 Devin Guice S 5-9 165 Sr. Opelika, AL (+5)

29 Derick Hall Edge 6-3 251 Jr. Gulfport, MS (+13)

30 Tommy Nesmith WR 6-0 180 So. Auburn, AL (+5)

30 Desmond Tisdol LB 6-0 236 So. Rochelle, GA (+5)

31 Chandler Wooten LB 6-3 232 Sr. Acworth, GA (+3)

32 Trent Mason WR 6-1 187 So. Lakeland, FL (+2)

32 Wesley Steiner LB 6-0 229 So. Warner Robins, GA (+2)

35 James Owens Moss WR 5-10 191 Sr. Opelika, AL (+9)

35 Cam Riley LB 6-5 219 So. Evergreen, AL (+10)

36 Jaylin Simpson DB 6-1 175 So. Brunswick, GA (+4)

37 Payton Anderson RB 6-0 232 So. Fyffe, AL (+7)

37 Romello Height Edge 6-3 214 So. Dublin, GA (-1)

38 Ahmari Harvey S 6-0 172 TFr. Tallahassee, FL

39 Marshall Meyers P 5-8 197 RFr. Opelika, AL (+12)

40 Flynn Driscoll TE 6-6 242 Jr. Madison, CT

40 Landen King TE 6-5 214 TFr. Beaumont, TX

41 Aidan Marshall P 6-0 213 Sr. Winchester, VA (-2)

43 Kameron Brown LB 6-0 239 So. Sugar Hill, GA (+2)

44 Jay Sharp RB 5-8 164 RFr. Birmingham, AL (+7)

45 Caleb Johnson DE 6-3 276 Jr. Columbus, GA (+28)

46 Jacob Jasinski RB 5-10 200 Jr. Birmingham, AL (+6)

46 Jake Levant LB 6-1 225 RFr. Vestavia Hills, AL (-3)

47 John Samuel Shenker TE 6-3 249 Sr. Albany, GA (+8)

49 Dre Butler DT 6-5 298 Jr. Covington, GA (-6)

50 Jalil Irvin OL 6-3 319 Jr. Stone Mountain, GA (+9)

51 Barton Lester LB 6-3 215 Sr. Montgomery, AL (+7)

52 Nick Brahms OL 6-4 302 Sr. Navarre, FL (+3)

52 Russ Logan LB 5-11 206 Jr. Eutaw, AL (+13)

54 Tate Johnson OL 6-4 312 So. LaGrange, GA (+3)

55 Brenden Coffey OL 6-7 292 Sr. Paradise, CA (+13)

55 Jaren Handy Edge 6-5 242 Jr. Hattiesburg, MS (-10)

56 Tashawn Manning OL 6-4 335 Sr. Apopka, FL (+11)

57 Avery Jernigan OL 6-4 312 RFr. Blackshear, GA (+6)

57 Brooks Walton LB 6-0 213 Jr. Little Rock, AK (+5)

58 Keiondre Jones OL 6-4 345 So. LaGrange, GA (+10)

59 Brodarious Hamm OL 6-6 334 Sr. Griffin, GA (+4)

61 Reed Hughes LS 6-1 221 RFr. Conway, AK (+9)

62 Kameron Stutts OL 6-5 337 Jr. Killen, AL (+12)

65 Alec Jackson OL 6-5 323 Sr. Montgomery, AL (+8)

67 Jacob Quattlebaum LS 6-1 223 Jr. Enterprise, AL (+4)

68 Austin Troxell OL 6-7 305 Sr. Huntsville, AL (-7)

70 David Shannon OL 6-7 275 Sr. Birmingham, AL (+29)

71 Brandon Council OL 6-4 335 Sr. Tar Heel, NC (+11)

72 Prince Micheal Sammons OL 6-7 307 Sr. Blanchester, OH (-6)

74 Garner Langlo OL 6-6 277 TFr. Inverness, FL

76 Jeremiah Wright DT 6-5 338 So. Selma, AL (-2)

77 Kilian Zierer OL 6-7 299 Jr. Munich, Germany (+4)

80 Ze’Vian Capers WR 6-4 195 So. Alpharetta, GA (+1)

81 J.J. Evans WR 6-2 224 RFr. Montevallo, AL (+14)

82 Hayden Brice TE 6-3 222 Sr. Jackson, MS (+2)

83 Malcolm Russell WR 6-0 198 Jr. Pelham, AL (-3)

84 Jackson McFadden WR 6-1 198 Jr. Nashville, TN (+13)

85 Tyler Fromm TE 6-5 240 So. Warner Robins, GA (+3)

86 Luke Deal TE 6-5 255 So. Greenwood, SC (+8)

87 Brandon Frazier TE 6-7 267 So. McKinney, TX (-3)

89 J.J. Pegues TE 6-3 308 So. Oxford, MS (+8)

90 Daniel Foster-Allen DE 6-4 258 RFr. Mobile, AL (+8)

91 Oscar Chapman P 6-3 197 So. Adelaide, South Australia (-13)

92 Marquis Burks DT 6-3 314 Sr. Chicago, IL (+2)

93 Evan McGuire K 6-2 229 RFr. Alabaster, AL (+29)

94 Tyrone Truesdell DT 6-2 335 Sr. Augusta, GA (+9)

95 Nick Curtis DT 6-5 210 RFr. Birmingham, AL (+13)

96 Ben Patton K 5-10 105 So. Rochester, MI (+15)

99 T.D. Moultry Edge 6-2 253 Sr. Birmingham, AL





* denotes number change

(+/-) — change in weight from last fall