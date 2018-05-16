“This is a four-game stretch on the road here of our bullpen not showing up and giving us a chance in the ballgame,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Troy is playing well and hot and give them all the credit for getting their barrels in there, but we’re not playing very inspired baseball currently at a huge time of the season.”

The Tigers blew a three-run lead in a 9-5 loss at Troy Tuesday night at Riddle-Pace Field, dropping their fourth-straight game to fall to 35-18 on the season.

A leaky bullpen and a lack of clutch hitting did No. 22 Auburn in again on the road.

Auburn led 4-1 before the Trojans struck for four runs on two hits, two walks and one error off relief pitcher Welby Malczewski in the sixth. The Tigers tied it up 5-5 in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Edouard Julien but Troy answered with two runs off Calvin Coker in the bottom of the inning and two more off Elliott Anderson in the eighth.

Coker (3-2) took the loss.

Auburn was just 2-of-13 with runners on base and 1-of-10 with runners in scoring position. Jay Estes had two hits and one RBI, extending his hitting streak to eight games, while Brendan Venter went 1-of-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, which matches a season-high for the Tigers.

Judd Ward was 1-of-4 with two RBI.

Auburn starter Jack Owen held Troy to a run on five hits in 4.1 innings. He struck out six and issued two walks on 93 pitches.

The game lasted more than four and a half hours after a one and a half hour rain and lightning delay in the seventh.

Auburn returns home to finish out the regular season with a three-game series against LSU. First pitch in the series opener is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.