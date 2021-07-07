Under the radar S/Nickel: Zion Puckett

Even with the incoming talent, Puckett is the pick for Auburn’s under the radar nickel or safety.

It’s easy for one to forget about Zion Puckett when looking at the nickel and safety positions. Auburn returns Ladarius Tennison at nickel and Smoke Monday at safety. Nehemiah Pritchett is getting looks at nickel and Auburn brought in Donovan Kaufman from Vanderbilt and Bydarrius Knighten from Southeast Missouri State who can both play nickel or safety.

As fall camp approaches for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin, a look at the depth chart and some under the radar players who could make an impact this season or rise up the depth chart.

But Puckett was the No. 148 player in the class of 2019 and very athletic, so he should not be forgotten about. Even if Puckett isn’t the starter at either safety or nickel, he should be able to make an impact as a backup.

In Puckett’s first season at Auburn he played in four games and had four tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. In 2020 Puckett had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup.

Puckett was limited for Auburn’s spring practices with an undisclosed injury, but Kaufman and Knighten didn’t arrive until the summer so he didn’t fall behind them at all on the depth chart. If Puckett is healthy by the time fall camp rolls around, those three should make for an interesting battle for the starting safety spot alongside Monday and the backup nickel spot.

Whether Puckett ends up at safety or nickel is still in question, though. In 2020 Puckett was at nickel. But, he very easily could play safety. He could even play corner, too, where some analysts projected him out of high school. But the previous staff chose to move him to nickel.

So, whether it’s at safety, nickel or cornerback, Puckett’s potential impact on the 2021 Auburn team should not be discounted.

