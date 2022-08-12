Under the radar: Leota prepared for big season

"Just playing a lot faster," Auburn EDGE coach Roc Bellantoni said. "It's his second year in the system. He understands the system."

But don't forget about his partner-in-sacks, Eku Leota. He's ready to have a breakout year, even if it does come in the shadow of Hall.

When watching Auburn's EDGE players participate in drills, it's hard not to catch yourself watching Derick Hall. A pure team leader, he takes that role seriously. Opposing coaches must spend extra time game-planning for the senior, and NFL scouts are likely watching his every move. He's in the spotlight.

After transferring to Auburn from Northwestern last spring, Leota didn't arrive until July, missing out on spring practice and a summer in the weight room. He still had a solid season, recording 10 tackles for a loss and seven sacks while forcing six quarterback hurries and a fumble. With a year-plus working out with Jeff Pitman, Auburn's strength and conditioning coach, and familiarity, Leota is thriving.

"That's why he really took off in the spring, and then he had another summer," Bellantoni said. "Now he's hearing all the terminology for the second time, so it's clicking a little bit faster. So everything's happening at a faster pace for him, and I think you're going to see that on Saturdays."

He's also, alongside Hall, helping lead the younger players, aiding them in learning the playbook, drills and everything that goes into being a successful college football player.

"Those two guys, not only going out and performing, but being able to come over and help the younger guys with their position or even an older guy like Marcus who's just here understand the terminology, it's just invaluable," Bellantoni said.

As far as living in the shadow of Hall, his coach is certain that isn't even on the player's mind.

"A little bit under the radar," Bellantoni said of Leota. "And that's OK. As long as he goes out and does his thing on Saturday, I don't think he really cares about all that."