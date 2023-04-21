Chaney Johnson knows Auburn.

The wing attended Alabama-Huntsville and even played inside Neville Arena as a visitor in November.

His recent official visit still blew his expectations out of the water.

“Everything I expected and more," Johnson said of the visit. "The campus was beautiful, but that was expected though; it’s Auburn. The facility was second to none. Everything was nice. It was a great experience.”

Johnson is departing a school that won 50 games in two years and UAH's culture was a massive contributing factor to that, so Johnson is looking for a home that can match it. He also wants to accomplish his ultimate goal, which is playing in the NBA.

Auburn has been churning out NBA draft picks lately.

“Just somewhere I can call home, somewhere that was comfortable to me," Johnson said. "Somewhere I can get better. That’s my main goal out of this recruitment – talking to all these coaches and trying to figure out what’s the best situation for me to achieve my dreams, goals and aspirations.”

Standing at 6-foot-7 and weight 208 pounds, a massive selling point for Johnson is his versatility. He has played both forward spots and Auburn believes he can help in both roles. Still, he is looking to expand his game beyond those positions.

"I feel like I can work hard enough to get to that (shooting guard) spot," Johnson said. "I know being a 6-foot-7 ‘two’ in the NBA is really eye-catching. Playing the three-four is kind of the position I’ve been playing my whole life.”