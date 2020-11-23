AuburnSports - Two Tigers earn SEC honors

For their performances against Tennessee, two Tigers earned SEC honors on Monday.

Defensively, the hero of the game for his 100-yard pick-six, Smoke Monday, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

The pick-six swung the tides of the game in Auburn's direction just as Tennessee was about to take the lead.

Monday had four tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry to go along with his interception.

This was the third interception of his career.

It was also the third 100-yard pick-six in Auburn history.



