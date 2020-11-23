AuburnSports - Two Tigers earn SEC honors

Two Tigers earn SEC honors
For their performances against Tennessee, two Tigers earned SEC honors on Monday.
Defensively, the hero of the game for his 100-yard pick-six, Smoke Monday, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
The pick-six swung the tides of the game in Auburn's direction just as Tennessee was about to take the lead.
Monday had four tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry to go along with his interception.
This was the third interception of his career.
It was also the third 100-yard pick-six in Auburn history.
Offensively, it was center Nick Brahms who was awarded SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance.
Brahms was tasked with leading an offensive line that lost both tackles over the course of the game, and he managed to do just that.
He graded out at 85% over the course of the game, with a season-best nine extra effort plays for the team.
Brahms was a part of an Auburn offense that had 385 total yards, 165 of which came on the ground.