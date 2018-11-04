“We just gave (Jarrett Stidham) some options of where to go with the ball and I think he made some real good decisions. They were mixing up some cover-4 and come cover-1 with different blitzes and he did a good job with some of the protections too.”

“In the two-minute in the last two drives we got in a rhythm and that was good. We were able to protect too, which I thought was a big factor,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

Then, almost like waving a magic wand, Auburn shifted into its two-minute offense and came alive, driving for two-straight touchdowns in the final seven minutes to beat the Aggies 28-24.

AUBURN | For the first three quarters and half of the fourth, Auburn’s offense was wallowed in ineptitude. On their first 11 drives, the Tigers had six 3-and-outs, 15 rushing yards, 149 total yards and trailed Texas A&M by 10 points.

Stidham completed 7-of-8 passes for 125 yards including 14- and 21-yard strikes to Darius Slayton to set up the first touchdown, and a 47-yard catch-and-run by Ryan Davis and an 11-yard touchdown to Seth Williams to complete a two-play, game-winning drive with 1:41 left.

“I think the cool thing is just our guys, they put us in the 2-minute situation and we were able to execute,” Stidham said. “Our number was called and the offensive line did a great job protecting and those receivers did a great job getting open. I was giving them the ball and they were doing their thing.”

In total, Auburn ran 10 plays for 129 yards in 2:23 and scored 14 points during its two two-minute drills, which consisted of four wide receivers — Slayton, Davis, Williams and Anthony Schwartz — for nine of those plays and was run at a high tempo.

“Jarrett was very fired up, and he just seized the moment. That’s what you look for in a leader,” Davis said.

It’s Auburn’s first win of the season when trailing entering the fourth quarter, clinches a sixth-straight bowl game and moves the Tigers up to third in the SEC West.

“We believed that we were going to win the game,” Davis said. “I honestly feel that was the difference. All the guys were just locked in, just knowing that, ‘It’s your opportunity, if you get that opportunity to make that play,’ and I feel like we did that.

“But it felt great to just persevere. It might’ve looked shaky and didn’t look like we had a chance but for us to keep fighting and fighting and to keep throwing back punches, was definitely great for us as a team.”

Auburn, which improved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC, plays at No. 6 Georgia Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.