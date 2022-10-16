OXFORD | Giving up 448 rushing yards is certainly the main reason Auburn lost by two touchdowns at Ole Miss Saturday. But the Tigers had 301 rushing yards of their own and there were a couple of key plays that also played a big part in their demise. The first came after Auburn had clawed back from a 21-0 deficit with two consecutive touchdowns. Facing a 4th and 3 at AU’s 29-yard line, Ole Miss lined up quickly and quarterback Jaxson Dart took the snap, faked a handoff and rolled right under pressure from Derick Hall.

Harsin was livid with the pass interference call. (Matt Bush/USA Today images)

Dart under threw a pass intended for Casey Kelly at the 3-yard line, who made contact with AU safety Zion Puckett as they both jumped for the ball. The pass bounced off Puckett incomplete but he was called for pass interference. Bryan Harsin was so upset with the call, he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. “The hard thing is when you feel like your player played that play like he'd been playing all the other ones,” said AU’s second-year coach. “He made a good play; I thought we made a really good play; I thought we got our eyes back; I thought we turned around; I thought we made a competitive play on the ball. “It's impossible to not be, in a moment like that, there's going to be contact either way, on both sides. So I disagreed with the call, and that's really it.” The Rebels scored three plays later to go up 28-14 with 2:52 left in the half. “I think it was a BS call, but I ain’t going to speak on the refs,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe, who had a career-high 16 tackles along with a forced fumble.