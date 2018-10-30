“It’s very important. We owe them that,” Tutt said. “Whatever they ask, we owe all the older guys whatever they want, our best every time. It’s very important for us to send them out good and hope their future will be great.”

The Auburn cornerback credits several veteran defensive backs for helping him step up and contribute as a true freshman this fall. Now, he wants to finish the season on a high note for those juniors and seniors.

The Tigers came into the season with high expectations but have lost three conference games and have dropped out of the top 25 and been eliminated from championship contention. But there’s still some big rivalry games left to play and an opportunity to earn a trip to a top-tier bowl game.

And a large group of freshmen could have a big impact on how Auburn finishes. Tutt is one of three true freshmen seeing extensive playing time in the secondary.

"A lot of young guys, we play in the secondary and we just trying to help out the veterans anyway we can on the field. Anyway we can help. They lead us and we follow. Whatever they ask, we do,” Tutt said.

Tutt began the season as a backup cornerback but moved to nickel after the opener against Washington, starting his first-career game at Ole Miss last week. He’s totaled 13 tackles and had a key fourth-quarter interception against Southern Miss.

“It’s very exciting getting your feet wet your freshman year, getting your name out there. It’s very fun for us,” Tutt said. “It’s exciting just competing with older guys. Coming in and competing with them and playing to their level and playing the top level, it’s just very fun.”

And Tutt credits veterans such as Jeremiah Dinson, Javaris Davis and Jamel Dean for helping to bring him and his fellow freshman along so quickly.

“Older guys been the best thing probably that can happen to us as far as being leaders,” Tutt said. “Jeremiah, JD, 12, all them have just been hands-on with us learning the defense, learning the system, getting better at our technique, preparing us for games. They’ve been very helpful.”

Auburn hosts No. 25 Texas A&M Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.