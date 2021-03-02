AuburnSports - Turnovers sink upset chances

“Offensively, we’ve got some limitations and we weren’t able to make some shots that we made at home against Tennessee,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We turned the ball over way too many times. We turned it over 23 times here, we only turned it over 12 times against Tennessee and obviously, that was the difference in the game.”

The Tigers turned the ball over a season-high 23 times and gave up a number of easy baskets as the 8th-ranked Tide cruised to a 70-58 win at Coleman Coliseum Tuesday night.

AUBURN | Many of the issues that have plagued Auburn all season cropped up again at Alabama.

Because of the turnovers, Auburn had just 21 shot attempts on 68 possessions. The Tide was able to drive past AU defenders with ease and make 14 of their 27 field goals on layups (12) and dunks (2). Alabama converted AU’s turnovers into 24 points.

“Alabama’s much more aggressive, they trapped our ball screens and made it difficult for us to throw out,” explained Pearl. “And then when we did get it down in there, at times advantage-disadvantage in the post, we turned it over inside. So our point guards, between Allen (Flanigan) and Jamal (Johnson) — partly because of the way Alabama defended — they had nine turnovers.

“And then our inside guys, on some of those roll downs, we didn’t finish it. So Dylan Cardwell for example, got a couple great dunks, couple great catches, but also had a couple of turnovers on those throwdowns. Some of them more were forced, and it was probably the difference offensively.”

Auburn managed to cut the lead to 52-47 with 7:52 left on a steal and dunk by JT Thor. But Alabama responded with a 13-2 run to put the game away.

AU out-rebounded UA 45-34 and held the Tide to 24 less points than the 94-90 loss at home Jan. 9. The Tide shot 40 percent from the floor, the same as AU.

"We shaved 24 points off of the 94 that they got in Auburn Arena," said Pearl. "It was our only chance and so I thought out kids really competed, played hard, won the battle of the boards and obviously for the game, look at Alabama’s shooting percentages — we gave ourselves a chance to win."

Jaylin Williams led AU with 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting. Devan Cambridge had 11 points, making 3 of 6 3-pointers, and six rebounds. Johnson had 10 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Leading scorer Sharife Cooper missed his third consecutive game with an ankle injury although he did go through pregame warmups.

“He wasn’t close (to playing),” Pearl said.

Auburn will play its final game of the 2020-21 season Saturday against Mississippi State. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for noon CT on SEC Network.