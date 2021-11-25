Turkey Day challenge

“It’s an NCAA Tournament team, a Sweet 16 team from a year ago,” Tigers coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. “We just got done with double overtime and they’ve got lots of rest on us. But it’s an opportunity to play against great teams the next couple of days.”

Less than 24 hours after a physically draining 115-109 double-overtime loss to No. 22 UConn , No. 19 Auburn will play Loyola-Chicago Thursday afternoon on the second day of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Loyola lost a tight 63-61 contest to Michigan State earlier Wednesday to fall to 4-1 on the season. The Ramblers are led by senior forward Ryan Schwieger, who is averaging 12.8 points per game and has made 9 of 18 3-pointers.

Graduate forward Aher Uguak averages 12.2 points and graduate guard Lucas Williamson 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds. The Loyola roster includes seven players with three or more years of college basketball experience. Nine players average 10 or more minutes per game.

Auburn, 3-1, has been regularly rotating nine players though its first three games but against the Huskies, only five players played more than 30 minutes including 39 by Zep Jasper and Jabari Smith.

KD Johnson was the star scoring 27 points with five steals and only one turnover in 38 minutes. Wendell Greene played 35 minutes and Jaylin Williams 32, finishing the game at center.

Walker Kessler started but played just 24 minutes, backup center Devan Cambridge was in for 22 minutes and Chris Moore 13.

“We’ve got to get more from our team,” said Pearl. “It’s always been about our 11 or 12. There are five or six guys that played a lot of minutes, played really hard, played pretty well. And the guys that didn’t play that much, can and need to play better.”

The Tigers will play three game in three days in Nassau, Bahamas. The tournament will conclude Friday with Auburn playing No. 6 Oregon, Syracuse, Arizona State or VCU.

“So I told our guys from the jump, we’ve got to win at least two. That was our goal,” said Pearl. “We win a championship, great. We’ll be on the field for the Iron Bowl. We didn’t. But the whole theme is that we’ve got to win two.

“So the message in the locker room is we’re still in position to do exactly what we came here to do, and that is win at least two against what are going to be NCAA Tournament teams. That’s why we’re here. So everything right now is about recovery. Everything right now is about getting ready for Loyola.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT at Imperial Arena on ESPN2.

AUBURN-UCONN GAME WRAP

THREE TAKEAWAYS