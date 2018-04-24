“But then our man Tutt, he’s going to be dynamic back there. He does a good job catching it, and he is aggressive when he gets it. So it’s really encouraging to have a freshman that you’ve got a lot of confidence with already.”

“That was a real pleasant surprise,” said assistant coach Tim Horton of Tutt. “Obviously, we feel very confident in Ryan Davis, who has done it in the past some, and I think he has the chance to be really explosive.

SCOTTSBORO | Stephen Roberts averaged a respectable 6.8 yards per punt return last season, which ranked 6th in the SEC and 36th nationally. But with Roberts’ eligibility up, Auburn has to find a new punt returner for this year.

Tutt also made a strong impression at cornerback where he ended spring in a tight competition for one of the backup jobs and a spot in the regular playing rotation.

He’s one of three true freshmen defensive backs that impressed this spring after enrolling in January. Safeties Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday are also expected to play on defense and special teams.

"They all have ability, that's the first thing. It sticks out,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They all have ability, and you've seen that group grow. They're very coachable. They're trying to do what coaches ask them to do. They're a talented group. You know, there's nothing like reps. You've got to keep putting them in there and keep letting them do their thing, but they all can play.”

Malzahn placed an emphasis on special teams this spring, especially the punt and kick coverage units, which ranked 109th and 130th nationally last season.

“We weren’t very good in the punt cover or the kickoff cover, so that’s really been our focus,” Malzahn said. “I know we’ve gotten better, and a lot of that has been an attitude. It’s been good for coach (Larry) Porter to kind of evaluate everything. We’re in a good spot with the coverage units, at least with information that we have through the live work going into the fall.”

Porter and Horton swapped roles in the offseason with Porter taking over special teams and Horton being named the recruiting coordinator. Horton and the rest of the staff still have roles on special teams, however.

“Well, one thing we’ve always done since I’ve been here is given leadership roles to different coaches involved in special teams,” Horton explained. “So for example, Travis Williams always handles the kickoff team. This year I’ll continue to handle the punt return team. Larry Porter will continue to handle the kickoff return, which is what he’s done since he’s been here.

“Really the things that have changed are that now, Larry will also handle the punt team, and then when you’ve got something overall message wise to give to the whole special teams unit, Larry will do that, and he’s doing a great job.”

Auburn opens the season against Washington Sept. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.