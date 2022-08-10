Troxell: 'We're building something special here'

As Troxell points out, "I've been here for a while, but I really haven't played much." In 2017, he saw no playing time. As a sophomore the following season, he played in 12 games, but an injury kept him out all of 2019. The Huntsville, Ala., native took the place of Brodarious Hamm, making his first start in the Iron Bowl. He started last season at left tackle, but an injury kept him out against Arkansas.

"After the bowl game, it really wasn't a hard decision for me," Troxell said. "We're building something special here, and I wanted to be a part of that and help that progress."

If it feels like Austin Troxell has been wearing an Auburn uniform for a long time, it's because it is true. He enters his sixth season in 2022 as a veteran on an offensive line full of them, and turning down that extra year of eligibility was never an option in his mind.

So, with all those miles on his body and the beatings he's taken, it would be understandable if he slowed down a bit. That's not the case.

"Feeling the best I have since I've been here," Troxell said.

That's a good sign for Will Friend's group, with the position coach agreeing with the player, saying, "Trox is moving the best that he's moved since I've been here." He also provides versatility at the tackle position, being able to switch from sides of the line. Troxell provides a mature voice in the locker room as well.

"The thing about Trox that you really like is he's like dealing with an adult," Friend said. "I mean, he's kind of like the old man of the room, so he comes to work every day."

Feeling more comfortable in his second season under Friend, Troxell acknowledges that there are still many areas where he and the line can improve. Still, the confidence is growing daily within the group. Playing so much last season gave him the necessary to become confident, Troxell saying he finally got a feel for the game's speed.

A big problem with the offensive line last season came in short-yardage situations when they couldn't get the push to give running backs enough room for first downs. Troxell admits they are taking that personally.

"That's one emphasis that we're gonna put on," he said. "I mean, we need to get better everywhere, but especially short yardage. You've gotta win those situations."

Overall, Friend is encouraged by what he's seen from the sixth-year senior in fall camp so far.

"He's worked hard to get himself in good shape and be able to move better than he did a year ago," the coach said.