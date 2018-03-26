“Troxell is good. Troxell is real good,” junior guard Mike Horton said. “He has a chance to start. They just rolling. Everybody got good reps today. It wasn’t just him on first team. Calvin rolled on first team too.”

Austin Troxell earned the start in Saturday’s first scrimmage of the spring and is in a tight battle with Ashley for the starting position.

AUBURN | Many had already pegged redshirt freshman Calvin Ashley as Auburn’s starting right tackle, but another redshirt freshman is also very much in the mix.

Troxell and Ashley both worked with the first- and second-team offense during the scrimmage.

“Austin’s got a really good skill set,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He was one of the guys that did go with the 1s and 2s, and like I said, J.B. (Grimes) had a plan. Any time it’s scrimmage, that’s when things are magnified and that’s when from a coach’s standpoint, you can evaluate better because the coaches are on the sideline and they’re out there.”

Troxell suffered serious knee injuries his junior and senior seasons of high school. He was able to fully rehab last fall as he redshirted, but it was unclear how ready he would be to compete this spring. But he’s answered any questions about his knee through the half of spring drills.

“A lot. A lot. Definitely a lot,” said Horton of Troxell’s improvement. “I wasn’t really sure about him at first just because he had the knee injury. He never really did much. He was always hurt. Now seeing him playing is good, I’m happy for him. He looks real good right now.”

Grimes, who returned as Auburn’s offensive line coach in January, places a lot of emphasis on his players being physically and mentally tough. That could be a big plus for Troxell in this competition.

“I think he’s a tough guy,” Horton said. “Going through that knee injury and everything, the ability to bounce back and to now be in that position where he can have a chance to start. Mentally he is tough and he’s smart. He gets the plays and knows what to do. I like that about Trox.”