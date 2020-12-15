AuburnSports - Trio stepping up for Tigers

“I feel like those three guys have begun to create some separation,” Pearl said. “With the exception of maybe Justin, you wouldn’t be surprised by Allen or Jaylin. They are two of or more experienced guys from a year ago, and that’s good. Now the question is, can they be consistent?”

Five games into the 2020-21 season, Pearl is finally seeing that from true freshman Justin Powell and sophomores Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl praised the depth of his squad going into the season but he also expressed concern that the 10-11 players in the rotation were all on the same level. He wanted some of his guys, especially the veterans, to step up and create some separation.

Powell is averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game and has scored 26 in back-to-back games, making 11 of his last 15 3-point attempts. The shooting guard turned point guard also leads the team averaging 6.4 rebounds and is tied for the team lead with 17 assists.

Flanigan is second on the team averaging 13.0 points and making 10 3-pointers. He’s third in rebounding averaging 4.6. Williams is averaging 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and leads Auburn with eight blocked shots and five steals.

“(Powell) is just was really, really solid in so many ways,” Pearl said. “He’s got some real good versatility. He’s worked hard defensively. Al’s calm with the ball. His ability to get into the lane, play off two feet, make plays for himself and others, not afraid of the moment late.

“And again, Jaylin Williams tough cover. We’re playing Jaylin at center and power forward. He’s giving away some size and some strength so we do need to be a more physical team. While it makes us a little better offensively having Jaylin out there at the 5, we get real small when he’s out there at the 5.”

Auburn, 3-2 and coming off a 74-71 win over Memphis, will host Texas Southern Tuesday night, the first of three home games in seven days before the start of conference play. TSU is 2-3 with wins over Wyoming and Letourneau, and losses to Washington State, Oklahoma State and St. Mary’s.

TSU returns three All-SWAC players and a number of D-I transfers for former LSU coach Johnny Jones. Texas A&M transfer John Walker III leads the team averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while Oklahoma State transfer Michael Weathers averages 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

"It will look like an SEC team,” Pearl said. “It will look more like an SEC team than anybody we've played against including -- well, Memphis probably looks like an SEC team, too. So, that's what we've got this week.”

Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+.